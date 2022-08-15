Margot Robbie Movies to Watch While Waiting for Barbie

This is not a sponsored article. However, TecMundo may receive a commission from the stores if you make a purchase.

The Barbie movie should be released in July 2023, but it is already one of the most talked about works, generating high expectations about the plot.

The iconic doll will be played by Margot Robbie, and will have other big stars in the cast, like Ryang Gosling playing Ken and other artists like Emma Mackey, America Ferrara, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp and Will Ferrell.

Greta Gerwig, famous for her work on lady bird and lovely women. The script is still a secret, but what is already known is that Barbie doll will be forced out of Barbieland due to her imperfections. When facing the real world, she finds a different path in search of perfection.

And while you wait for the 2023 Barbie movie, we have some suggestions for movies starring Margot Robbie for you to watch. The actress, well known for her role as Harley Quinn, has had great successes in her career. Check out:

Suicide Squad (2016)

The Suicide Squad project is organized by agent Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) to carry out government missions. Comprised of incarcerated metahumans, the Chosen earn a 10-year reduction in their sentences if successful. Otherwise, the result is your death.

Thus, the formed group is summoned for a mission, while also trying to save their own lives. Will Smith is Deadshot, Margot Robbie steals the show with Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang is played by Jai Courtney, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje is Crocodile, El Diablo is played by Jay Hernandez and Amarra is played by Adam Beach.

Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and Her Fantabulous Emancipation (2020)

When Gotham is threatened by a dangerous criminal, it’s up to five women to band together and defend the city. The unusual team is formed by Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Cassandra Cain, police officer Renée Montoya (Rosie Perez) and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie, also producer).

Also participating are Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Ali Wong, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco and Ewan McGregor.

I, Tonya (2017)

Margot Robbie plays figure skating star Tonya Harding in the true-to-life movie of the same name. The athlete, who has shown her talent for the sport since she was a little girl, also suffers abuse and mistreatment from her mother and then her husband, Jeff Gillooly (Sebastian Stan).

In 1994, she ends up becoming the pivot of an attack on her rival Nancy Kerrigan, orchestrated by Jeff and his henchmen. The film received several nominations and awards.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Directed by Martin Scorsese, the feature tells the story of Jordan Belfort, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, and his trajectory in the stock market.

Together with partner Donnie Azoff (Jonah Hill), they start the company Stratton Oakmont, which celebrates the team’s success with epic parties, watered with lots of drugs, alcohol and prostitutes. It is during one of these events that Belfort meets the beautiful Naomi LaPaglia (Margot Robbie), pivotal to his separation from his first wife.

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019)

Quentin Tarantino’s dramedy portrays Hollywood in the 1960s and the pursuit of success. Actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double are determined to make a name for themselves in the most important city in cinema. In the search for the right contacts and influential people, they end up being led to the murders carried out by Charles Manson, including that of actress Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), then pregnant with director Roman Polanski.

Double Strike (2015)

Will Smith, Margot Robbie and Rodrigo Santoro are together in this story that mixes blows, action and romance.

Ambitious Jess is a rookie scammer who tries to outsmart Nicky. He lets himself be fooled only to unmask her at the right moment. However, Nicky’s heart ends up revealing the seasoned professional’s weaknesses.

The Scandal (2019)

Three big names come together in this film, which narrates the change at Fox News, a North American television news channel, after the denunciation of sexual harassment in the workplace.

Presenter Gretchen Carlson, played by Nicole Kidman, decides to sue the network’s CEO, Roger Ailes (John Lithgow), for sexual harassment. After the initial shock, the action gains reinforcements with the denunciation of anchor Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron), and newcomer Kayla Pospisil (Margot Robbie).

The role, the only fictional role in history, earned Margot an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Two Queens (2018)

In a world dominated by male power, the clash between Queen Mary of Scotland and the Queen of England, Elizabeth I, affects the direction of the European continent.

The story, which is based on true events, received Oscar nominations for Best Costume Design and Best Hair and Makeup. Margot Robbie received a 2019 BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actress.