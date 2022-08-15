Marilyn Monroe returns to the scene in new film about her life

Sara Oliveira August 11, 2022 at 20:52

In September, “Blonde”, the biopic of the 20th century actress, played by Cuban Ana de Armas, for over 17s, premieres. Sixty years after Marilyn’s death, there are still questions: was it a crime or an overdose?

With its premiere scheduled for September 28 on the Netflix platform, the film “Blonde” promises, according to director Andrew Dominik, “to offend everyone”. The production about the journey and intimate life of Marylin Monroe received an NC-17 rating, that is, it is for people over 17 years old, because it contains “some sexual content”. The world premiere will take place, competitively, at the Venice Film Festival, which runs from August 31 to September 10.

Produced by Plan B, Brad Pitt’s production company, the biopic is fictionalized and based on Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 bestseller of the same name, showing the early life of Marilyn Monroe, still as Norma Jeane (real name) and the path to fame and his famous relationships, in a fusion between the public and private spheres.

Ana’s accent criticized

The eternal Hollywood legend returns to the spotlight thanks to the interpretation of Cuban actress Ana de Armas. A choice that is being criticized for her nationality and for noticing her accent in the trailer already released. Blonde like the real star, Ana displays perfect characterization and the holders of Marilyn Monroe’s estate approved her despite not officially authorizing the film project.

To prepare, as she told “The Times of London”, Ana faced nine months of dialect training and practice in ADR sessions to get her accent right (ADR stands for “Automated Dialogue Replacement”. “It was a great torture, very exhausting,” she confessed.

Adrien Brody plays Arthur Miller and Bobby Cannavale plays Joe DiMaggio.

60 years later: mystery

It was on August 4, 1962 that Marilyn Monroe was found lifeless in her Brentwood mansion bedroom by psychiatrist Ralph Greenson and housekeeper Eunice Murray. She was 36 years old and the contours of her death still remain a mystery. Overdose by barbiturates was the officially announced cause, but it didn’t convince, feeding the most varied conspiracy theories, including crime – due to connections with the Kennedy clan…

In everything that talks about it, the word of Marilyn Monroe is missing, who, in the last interview she gave, stressed that “the truth rarely comes to light and lies usually circulate”. However, “it’s hard to know where to start if not with the truth,” she added.