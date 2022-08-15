Marquinhos Santos is fired from Ceará – Play

The coach Marquinhos Santos was fired from Ceara Sporting Club. The announcement was made this Sunday (14).

The decision of the alvinegra board took place after the defeat in King Classic by 1 to 0, at Arena Castelão, for Série A. In an official note, the club informed that the assistant Edison Borges was also dismissed from the institution.

In all, Marquinhos commanded Vovô in 17 games. There were six wins, five draws and six defeats, a 41.1% success rate. In the last press conference, this Sunday, after the defeat, he said that the fan lacks more patience.

“The fans have my respect. For the clubs I went to, I always respected the fans. There were difficult moments that we overcame and we had great achievements, and others, when we had delicate moments alternating or replacing other professionals. Of course, it is difficult to replace Dorival. for what he represents for Brazilian football. And he faced the challenge here in Ceará, the return to the market, and he did very well. But it’s a lack of patience, even more so that he didn’t have time to work. have this lack of patience. It’s not with Marquinhos Santos. But if it was another professional, maybe I would have the same situation. But the fans have my respect”, said the coach.

The professional joined the team in June to replace the coach. Dorival Junior. With a short interval of time, he created a game system (4-2-3-1), changing the variation of three defensive midfielders, but he was unable to advance in the Copa Sudamericana and on Brazil’s Cup. For the Brasileirão, the team goes through a fast of four rounds without victory in the competition.

“Ceará is grateful for the services provided and wishes you success in your professional career”. ended the alvinegro statement.

Is this content useful to you?

