Marquinhos Santos leaves Ceará | ceará

Coach Marquinhos Santos left Ceará after the 1-0 defeat to Fortaleza at Arena Castelão, this Sunday (14), for the Brazilian Championship. With the result, Ceará stagnated in Serie A, with 25 points in the table.

Marquinhos Santos took over the team after Dorival Júnior left, but failed to make Ceará grow in Serie A. In addition, the team was eliminated in the Copa do Brasil by Fortaleza and the South American one by São Paulo on penalties.

– The board of Ceará and Marquinhos Santos reached a common agreement and the professional leaves the technical command of Ceará Sporting Club. Along with Marquinhos, his assistant Edison Borges also leaves Alvinegro. The cycle of the coach ahead of Mais Querido came to an end on Sunday night – informed Vozão.

1 of 2 Marquinhos Santos, Ceará — Photo: Felipe Santos/CearaSC.com Marquinhos Santos, Ceará — Photo: Felipe Santos/CearaSC.com

Marquinhos arrived in Porangabuçu in June. In all, the coach was on the edge of the field in 17 matches (six wins, five draws and six defeats, with a 41% success rate).

– Ceará thanks the services provided and wishes Marquinhos Santos success in his professional career.

