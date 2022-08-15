Mbappé x Neymar: PSG holds a meeting, makes a decision in favor of the Frenchman and twisted revolt on the web: “club without command”

Admin 3 seconds ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

european football

Team Director spoke with both

Leandro Vieira

Per Leandro Vieira

2022 NBA Draft
© 2022 Getty Images, Getty Images North America2022 NBA Draft
Leandro Vieira

Last weekend, PSG won another match in Ligue 1. A 5-2 rout against Montpéllier, with goals from Sacko (account), two from Neymar, and others from Kylian Mbappé and the newcomer, the midfielder. -camper Renato Sanches.

However, the great highlights – and negatives, of the match, were due to some controversies involving Kylian Mbappé and Neymar. It all started when the Frenchman ended up giving up a counterattack after not receiving the ball from Vitinha, which generated strong criticism.

In addition, the first penalty kick in the match came out of Mbappé’s feet, which ended up being wasted. There, it was already strange the fact that it was the Frenchman, and not Neymar, who has great advantage, the collector.

On social media, Neymar even liked a post from a fan page that criticized shirt 7, stating that Kylian only became the official collector due to some perks imposed in his new contract.

Luís Campos draws the attention of Ney and Mbappé

Thus, the ‘climate’ in the team was to be expected, causing director Luís Campos to enter the scene and hold a meeting with the stars. Campos, according to Le Parisien, would have called the attention of both players to improve their behavior, but decided not to give any position. The decision generated criticism from a large part of the fans, who mainly asked for a punishment for Mbappé for the fact that he had simply given up on the move.

In addition, Galtier, the team’s coach, said that Mbappé will be the official penalty taker, even though he has a lower performance than Neymar.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

understand the controversy between PSG players

The controversial relationship between Neymar and Mbappé at PSG gained another chapter last Saturday (13), …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved