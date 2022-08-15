Mbappé x Neymar: PSG holds a meeting, makes a decision in favor of the Frenchman and twisted revolt on the web: “club without command”

Last weekend, PSG won another match in Ligue 1. A 5-2 rout against Montpéllier, with goals from Sacko (account), two from Neymar, and others from Kylian Mbappé and the newcomer, the midfielder. -camper Renato Sanches.

However, the great highlights – and negatives, of the match, were due to some controversies involving Kylian Mbappé and Neymar. It all started when the Frenchman ended up giving up a counterattack after not receiving the ball from Vitinha, which generated strong criticism.

In addition, the first penalty kick in the match came out of Mbappé’s feet, which ended up being wasted. There, it was already strange the fact that it was the Frenchman, and not Neymar, who has great advantage, the collector.

On social media, Neymar even liked a post from a fan page that criticized shirt 7, stating that Kylian only became the official collector due to some perks imposed in his new contract.

Luís Campos draws the attention of Ney and Mbappé

Thus, the ‘climate’ in the team was to be expected, causing director Luís Campos to enter the scene and hold a meeting with the stars. Campos, according to Le Parisien, would have called the attention of both players to improve their behavior, but decided not to give any position. The decision generated criticism from a large part of the fans, who mainly asked for a punishment for Mbappé for the fact that he had simply given up on the move.

In addition, Galtier, the team’s coach, said that Mbappé will be the official penalty taker, even though he has a lower performance than Neymar.