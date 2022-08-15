Meet Doctor Strange’s Children in Marvel Comics

Marvel characters have an almost infinite background on the pages of the comics that many fans who only follow the movies don’t know. For example: Did you know that Doctor Strange is a father?

READ TOO!

Well, not exactly, at least not 100% canon, I mean. As you’re about to see in the brief list below, in different alternate universes Doctor Strange has children. Check out:

Sofia Strange

Sofia is Stephen’s daughter with Clea. She was left on Earth and is cared for by her nanny. Strange is unaware of Sofia’s existence, as Clea did not tell Stephen about her pregnancy and left Sofia on Earth to prevent Dormammu’s forces from harming the girl.

It was part of a magazine that gave opportunities for new writers to present new stories based on characters already established in the Marvel Universe (Epic Anthology) and, if it was successful, it would have chances of becoming canon. However, the magazine was canceled after its first issue. Sofia possesses magical powers similar to those of her parents.

Clea Strange

Clea is also Stephen’s daughter with Clea. She apparently has the same name as her mother by homage. In this universe, Stephen is the Elder (even physically similar to what we know), they live in Tibet and he is also the master of his daughter. She is the Sorcerer Supreme of this reality and possesses the same magical powers and artifacts as Stephen;

Stephen Strange Jr.

This one belongs to the Ultimate Universe. In this universe, Stephen disappeared after Clea announced that she was pregnant and never came back. Wong is the one who introduces the mystical arts to Jr. and also talks about his father. Stephen Jr. he is not skilled like his father, nor does he have the same knowledge.

He was very active in the media going on TV shows and being very famous among the elite, who would hire him for “personal salvation”.

Stephen Jr died tragically in a battle against Dormammu, where several other heroes were involved. After his death, his body was rescued by a mysterious figure who appeared with a flash. Was it Stephen? Clea? We do not know.

deceased son

This one also belonged to the Ultimate Universe, but we don’t know what its future name would be, Obviously, well before Stephen Strange Jr. This son died, along with his mother, in the car accident that damaged Stephen’s hands, making him look for the Elder and become his disciple, as in the story we already know.

Stay tuned here at Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news and check out our YouTube channel:

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The movie is available on Disney+! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!

Read ALL ABOUT Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!