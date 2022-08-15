Mila Kunis is now married to Ashton Kutcher and is very happy. But the actress reminisced about her eight-year relationship with Macaulay Culkin. In an interview with a podcastshe said that she was responsible for the terrible separation with the actor. They were together from 2002 to 2010, and Mila stated:- I ruined it. I was an idiot in my 20s and I’ll be the first to admit it. It’s something I took a long time to recognize. Check out, below, more celebrities who shocked when remembering past relationships!



Carolina Dieckmann talked about her first marriage, with Marcos Frota, which lasted from 1997 to 2004, and had Davi as its fruit. In an interview with Julia Faria, she commented on the breakup: – I stayed with him for seven years. I suffered a lot, it was the biggest pain in the world. It doesn’t seem to end, because it’s the end of something you think is eternal. It’s a crumbling castle in front of us. You think No, it’s not possible. Is there nothing I can do to raise this castle? But it’s not just up to you. And one hour you don’t have the strength to get back up, you don’t have any more cement to put on. But everything passes. In life, it’s with time, with hope that can never die. There was one thing that Xuxa did, of wanting, being able and achieving.



Carol Macedo, in an exclusive interview with STARRINGrecalled his relationship with Fábio Assunção, from 2015:- I don’t regret anything, but I think I would have handled some things differently. I could have been more direct. I wasn’t doing anything wrong.



Russell Brand and Katy Perry’s marriage, which ended in 2012 after two years, came to a controversial end. The comedian would have put an end to the relationship through a cell phone message, as seen in the film. Katy Perry: Part of Me – In fact, she was on tour in Brazil when it happened. After the breakup, in presentations, Russell made joke with the breakup in 2013 several times on stage, saying that sleeping with his wife had become so tedious that he had to think about anyone, anyone else during the act, according to the daily mail.



Luana Piovani dated Rodrigo Santoro for almost two decades and, in the Carnival of 2000, she was photographed kissing with businessman Christiano Rangel in a cabin in Salvador. on your channel at YouTubein 2017, she talked about the relationship:- I’ve betrayed and been betrayed. My betrayal was public and notorious and my cuckold was also public and notorious. I have a hard time dealing with guilt. In fact, my story of betrayal was actually betrayal, but I didn’t come home talking I love you my love and lay on the bed. I cheated, got home and said: It went bad, I’m leaving. I can’t do that number two lives, you know? of living two things. And he continued:- I betrayed and said: Look, it wasn’t nice, forgive me, I was soft, but I came here to tell you that I’m leaving. I didn’t play cute saying I love you and cheating on the person.



Claudia Raia was married to Alexandre Frota from 1986 to 1989, and told, in Fernanda Souza’s program on multishowdetails about the honeymoon and a couple’s quarrel:- My honeymoon was in Hawaii. I hate beach, wave. What was I doing in Hawaii? It couldn’t work. I quarreled with him and stayed quarreled for five days. I had eight honeymoon days. I thought I was in a movie from the 40s, 50s and I had straw hats made to go with him, with his suits. And he hated to wear a suit because it wasn’t his face. There I am with that hat rack. When we got on the ship, the bags came in and we stayed out. Either it was the bags, or it was us. There were four or five suitcases, because I was taking some suits that I had made for him – he didn’t wear any. And he added:- He told me: Want to know what I’m going to do with your hats? And man! Played in the sea. And I see my hats leaving… Why did I marry this person? Then I said: I will not stay with you. I got myself another room and stayed with him for five days.



Kris Humphries, who was married to Kim Kardashian for just 72 days in 2013, said, according to TMZwho knew she was cheating on him with her current husband, Kanye West, and who thinks his marriage to the brunette was orchestrated by her as a publicity stunt.



Demi Moore was married to Bruce Willis from 1987 to 2000, and they have three daughters and are on friendly terms. But even that didn’t stop her from making a controversial statement, even if in jest, about her ex, on the show. roast: I see our marriage as The Sixth Sense. You were dead all along. (…) I was married to Bruce during the first three Die Hard movies, which makes sense, because the last two were crap. (…) Bruce considers the end of our marriage his main mistake. Bruce, don’t be so hard on yourself, you’ve had much bigger flaws. How to Campaign for Michael Dukakis [ex-governador de Massachusetts] and refuse the role of [George] Clooney in Eleven men and a secret to focus on playing the harmonica.



Charlie Sheen, controversial only, has spoken several times about his exes. About Denise Richards he was especially mean, on Father’s Day 2015, on social media: Denise Richards is a piece of shit and the worst mother in the world. a despicable charlatan. Denise, in an interview with post, she has denied allegations that she, who was married to Charlie from 2002 to 2006, asked for his semen to attempt a third child with the actor. He said so himself, and she replied: I don’t want your whore-infested sperm. He would then have sent a message saying: I hope you and your retarded father get cancer and join your stupid mother. rot in hell. Terrible.



Justin Timberlake broke up with Britney Spears in 2002. After releasing the song cry Me A River, in which he talks about the relationship, he returned to the subject in 2006, when he was promoting his second solo album. In an interview with Barbara Walters, she asks if it was true what Britney always said, that she was staying a virgin until marriage. He replied: – It is clearbut started laughing soon after.



Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger were together from 1993 to 2002, and they have daughter Ireland together. In 2013, he spoke about how difficult the divorce was when The Guardian: I can barely say what I did for six years. It was a period in my life that was so painful, it felt like I was on the edge of a cliff for six years.



