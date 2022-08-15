Mineiro will have Atltico game and show at the same time next Saturday

photo: Disclosure / Mineiro

Mineiro will host the Atltico game and the ‘Encontro de Fenmenos’ event at the same time next Saturday (20/8)

Mineiro has two major events scheduled for next Saturday (20/8). In addition to the match between Atltico and Gois, for the 23rd round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, the stadium will host the show ‘Encontro de Fenmenos’.

The attraction focused on the ax brings together singers Lo Santana, Xanddy (Harmonia do Samba) and Tony Salles (Parangol). The musical show will be held from 17:00 to 00:00.

The match between Galo and Gois for the Brazilian will start a little earlier, at 16:30. Despite the similarity of schedules, there will be no conflict of schedules as the show will only take place on the Esplanada do Mineiro.

On social networks, the official profile of the stadium is already publicizing its schedule of events for this week, in which it confirms the closing of the esplanade (which is normally open) for the Meeting of Phenomena.

