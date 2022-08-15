Mineiro will have Atltico game and show at the same time next Saturday

photo: Disclosure / Mineiro Mineiro will host the Atltico game and the ‘Encontro de Fenmenos’ event at the same time next Saturday (20/8)

Mineiro has two major events scheduled for next Saturday (20/8). In addition to the match between Atltico and Gois, for the 23rd round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, the stadium will host the show ‘Encontro de Fenmenos’.

MINER LEFT? %uD83D%uDE0D It’s been a busy week around here! There is an Esplanade, Meu Mineiro Tour, Feiro, Encontro de Fenmenos, with Lo Santana, Xanddy Harmonia and Tony Salles, Encontro de Geraes, with Akatu and Revelao, and, of course, the Galo game! Who’s coming to the Giant of Pampulha? %uD83C%uDFDF pic.twitter.com/XMhcjjEld9 — Estadio Mineiro (@Mineirao) August 15, 2022

The attraction focused on the ax brings together singers Lo Santana, Xanddy (Harmonia do Samba) and Tony Salles (Parangol). The musical show will be held from 17:00 to 00:00.

The match between Galo and Gois for the Brazilian will start a little earlier, at 16:30. Despite the similarity of schedules, there will be no conflict of schedules as the show will only take place on the Esplanada do Mineiro.

On social networks, the official profile of the stadium is already publicizing its schedule of events for this week, in which it confirms the closing of the esplanade (which is normally open) for the Meeting of Phenomena.