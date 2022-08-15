Mother’s Day: Check the list of 7 films about pregnancy and motherhood

Scene from the 2007 movie ‘Slightly Pregnant’ Photo: Youtube/ Universal Pictures

This Monday, the 15th, is celebrated the Pregnant Woman’s Day. The date is dedicated to the attention and care that every pregnant woman should have and receive for a healthy pregnancy.

Because it is a unique moment, it is common for many women to turn to books, documentaries and even films about pregnancy to feel represented and welcomed in the midst of so many new feelings.

The portrait of pregnancy ranges from comedy to drama, showing the challenges of motherhood experienced by big names in cinema. Check out below seven movies to watch on Mother’s Day.

What to Expect When You’re Expecting

What to Expect When You’re Expecting is based on the bestselling book of the same name by authors Arlene Eisenberg, Heidi Murkoff and Sandee Hathaway. The film, available at Netflix, shows Holly (Jennifer Lopez), a photographer married to Alex (Rodrigo Santoro), who really wants to adopt a child. He agrees with the idea, but the proximity of receiving the baby makes him doubt if he is up to the task of being a father.

Wendy (Elizabeth Banks) has always dreamed of the glow of pregnancy and, after two years of trying, she is finally pregnant. Meanwhile, she and her husband Gary (Ben Falcone) must deal with the rivalry of his father, Ramsey (Dennis Quaid), who is expecting twins with young Skyler (Brooklyn Decker). Jules (Cameron Diaz) hosts a reality show where participants need to lose weight and has just won the Celebrity Dance alongside partner Evan (Matthew Morrison). They have been having an affair for a few months and, without waiting, she becomes pregnant.

Then there’s Rosie (Anna Kendrick), a young sandwich saleswoman who has sex with Marco (Chace Crawford), who works as a salesman in another trailer. She becomes pregnant, which brings the two closer and closer.

unpregnant

unpregnantavailable at HBO Max, follows Veronica (Haley Lu Richardson), a seemingly straight-laced 17-year-old girl from Missouri. When she finds out she’s pregnant and her plans to go to a prestigious university could be ruined, she leaves the rigidity of her life behind and embarks on a road trip with her ex-best friend, Bailey (Barbie Ferreira), to the New Mexico.

Plan B

Also on Netflix Plan B tells the story of Zoe (Jennifer Lopez), who is tired of waiting for the right man. Determined to be a mother anyway, she comes up with a plan, makes an appointment and decides to have artificial insemination.

That same day he meets Stan (Alex O’Loughlin), who appears as a real possibility for a relationship. But Zoe wants to keep the relationship at the level of friendship, while she needs to hide the first signs of pregnancy. When she finally reveals the truth, Stan tells her he’s willing to face the situation.

The rebirth of childbirth

This documentary, which is in the Netflix catalog, portrays the world obstetric reality and, above all, Brazilian, which is characterized by an increasing number of cesarean sections or deliveries with traumatic and unnecessary interventions. Through the accounts of some of the greatest experts in the field and the most recent scientific discoveries, the film discusses the current obstetric model and invites viewers to reflect.

little Nicholas

Comedy for the whole family, the French film, available on Apple TV, tells the story of Nicolau (Maxime Godart), a boy who leads a quiet life, being loved by his parents and with several friends. One day he surprises his parents overhearing a conversation and understands that his mother is pregnant. Nicolau panics, as he believes that once the baby is born he will no longer receive attention and will be abandoned in the forest, as in the stories of Little Poucet, by Perrault.

The Father of the Bride 2

the movie sequel The Bride’s Father brings actor Steve Martin into a curious dilemma: at the same time that his daughter announces that he will be a grandfather, his wife discovers that she is also pregnant. This causes your character to go into crisis, feeling too young to have a grandchild and too old to care for another child. The midlife crisis only gets worse when the family hires a wacky baby shower organizer.

Slightly Pregnant

The film approaches the reality of young people who don’t think about starting a family, but change their lives because of a surprise pregnancy. in the history of Slightly Pregnant, which is in the Star+ catalogue, Alison Scott (Katherine Heigl) is an ambitious TV reporter who meets the immature Ben Stone (Seth Rogen) in a nightclub. The two drink heavily and end up spending the night together, which results in Alison becoming pregnant. However, contrary to what is expected, the girl decides to give the relationship a chance and ends up going through a few good times with the future father of her child.