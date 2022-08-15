Netflix: New Releases of the Week (August 15-21)

Every week, the Digital Look lists the top Netflix releases. And in the week between August 15th and 21st, the Tudum streaming will receive several outstanding films and series on its platform.

The highlight of the week is the premiere of the final episode of the acclaimed spin-off of “Breaking Bad”, “Better Call Saul”, which arrives on Netflix this Tuesday. Plus, the original romantic comedy “What Would If…?” arrives on the platform questioning how two different realities of a woman’s life would unfold.

publicity

Let’s go to the list of releases for the week between August 15th and 21st on Netflix:

Monday – 8/15

Men are from Mars… And that’s where I’m going! Movie | Romantic comedy | Year of Production: 2014 (Brazil) Fernanda, 39, works organizing weddings. The great irony is that she is single. The producer deals with the most diverse types of men and spends much of her time looking for the perfect match.



Chesapeake Shores – Season 2 Series (2 Seasons) | Drama | Romance | Year of Production: 2021 (USA) Abby O’Brien (Meghan Ory) returns to her hometown of Chesapeake Shores, Maryland, to help her sister Jess (Laci J. Mailey) with the Eagle Point Inn. However, in addition to business not going well, the young woman’s return to the place is marked by remarkable reunions and ghosts of the past.



Angry Birds 2 – The Movie Movie | Animation | Comedy | Year of Production: 2019 (USA) Red and his friends protect Bird Island from constant attacks from Pig Island. When a third island appears and starts attacking them, Leonardo, the king of pigs, decides to seek out his arch-rival in search of a truce. Now, they must unite to face the common threat.



Deepa and Anoopa – Season 1 Series (1 Season) | Original Netflix Animation | Children | Year of Production: 2022 (USA) With her color-changing elephant friend, a cheerful Indian girl loves to make music, party and pranks at her family’s hotel, Solar das Mangas.



Tuesday – 8/16

Better Call Saul – Season 6, Episode 13 – Series Finale Series (6 Seasons) | Original Netflix Animation | Drama | Police Officer | Year of Production: 2022 (USA) From traffic tickets to mass murders, from minor accidents to financial scams, Saul can handle it all. Better Call Saul debuts first on Netflix in Latin America, Nordic Countries, UK, Ireland, Netherlands, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong.



Simply complicated Movie | Romantic comedy | Year of Production: 2009 (USA) Jane, a successful woman, has been divorced from Jake for many years, but the two remain friends. A chance meeting rekindles the passion of the relationship and brings the two back together, and Jane realizes that she is now her ex-husband’s lover. Meanwhile, Adam, an architect hired to remodel Jane’s kitchen, ends up falling in love with her, which starts a fun and complicated love triangle.



Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist Movie | Original Netflix | Documentary | Year of Production: 2022 (USA) From college player to NFL pro, Manti Te’o had a promising future in football. Until a secret relationship ruined everything.



Creeping Beings Movie | Science Fiction | Terror | Year of Production: 2006 (USA) The city of Weelsy is hit by a meteor and soon the animals begin to die. Sheriff Bill Pardy launches an investigation that will lead him to a terrifying discovery: alien parasites are infiltrating the minds of the townspeople.



Back to the Future Trilogy Movies | Science Fiction | Year of Production: 1985 | 1989 | 1990 (USA)



Barbie movies Barbie in The Princess and the Commoner – 2004 animation Barbie in The Twelve Dancing Princesses – 2006 animation Barbie: Mariposa and her Butterfly Fairy Friends – 2008 animation Barbie Fairytopia: Magic of the Rainbow – 2007 animation Barbie and the Pearl Mermaid – Animation of 2014 Barbie: Queens of Rock – Animation of 2015 Barbie: Star Adventure – Animation of 2016



get Santa – British Christmas movie

Wednesday – 8/17

What Would It Be If…? Movie | Original Netflix | Romantic comedy | Year of Production: 2022 (USA) Natalie takes a pregnancy test the night of her college graduation, but that act will split her life into two parallel realities. What will the future hold?



Nothing Suspicious – Season 1 Series (1 Season) | Original Netflix | Mystery | Police Officer | Year of Production: 2022 (Brazil) Created by César Rodrigues and Leandro Soares, the series follows three women who, after discovering that they were deceived by the same man, decide to go to his mansion in search of explanations. However, he ends up being killed, putting nine people among the suspects!



royalteen Movie | Original Netflix | Romance | Year of Production: 2022 (Norway) When Prince Karl Johan and newcomer Lena begin to develop warm feelings for each other, Lena is delighted, but also skeptical, for many reasons. Party prince Kalle is a regular figure in tabloids and gossip blogs, one of which was run anonymously by Lena herself, until she was exposed. Lena is painfully aware that dating the future king can put the two of them in an impossible situation and she hasn’t told Kalle or anyone else about her even bigger secret, which is also the reason she moved from her hometown.



Burning fire Movie | Original Netflix | Action | Adventure | Year of Production: 2022 (Mexico) Poncho joins the fire department to uncover more clues to his brother’s death, but ends up finding love, a family… and a serial killer.



Thursday – 8/18

Inside a cat’s mind Movie | Original Netflix | Documentary | Year of Production: 2022 (USA) In this cute and captivating documentary, professional cat experts explore the minds of felines and reveal their true abilities.



He-Man and the Masters of the Universe – Season 3 Series (3 Seasons) | Original Netflix | Animation | Fantasy | Year of Production: 2022 (USA) Young Adam and his friends discover the legendary power of Grayskull and accept a mission to defend Eternia from the fearsome Skeletor.



Tekken: Bloodline – Season 1 Series (1 Season) | Original Netflix | anime | Year of Production: 2022 (USA) Jin Kazama learned the art of family self-defense from his mother when he was very young. But not all that technique could save him from the evil that suddenly appeared, destroying everything he loved most. Very angry at not being able to stop this tragedy, Jin swore revenge and set out in search of more powers to put his plan into action. This quest will lead you into the greatest battle of all time.



The Clumsy Mummers: Heading to Hollywood Movie | Comedy | Music | Year of Production: 2017 (Brazil) Since the ban on animals in shows, the Grand Circus Sumatra faces a major financial crisis. Barão, owner of the circus, accepts unseemly proposals from the mayor to hold cattle auctions, rallies and other alternative events at the circus. Unhappy with the news, the circus artists decide to get together to put together a new number and attract the public again, led by Didi and Karina.



Friday – 8/19

365 Final Days Movie | Original Netflix | Drama | Year of Production: 2022 (Poland) In 365 Days 3, after what happened in the previous film, the best doctors fight for Laura’s (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) life. Her husband, Massimo (Michele Morrone), will have to make one of the most difficult decisions of his life: to save Laura or her son. What decision will he make? Will he know how to live without the woman he loves? Will he be able to raise a child alone?



Cuphead – The Series – Season 2 Series (2 Seasons) | Original Netflix | Cartoon | Year of Production: 2022 (USA) Cuphead – The Series is an animated comedy based on the characters and world of the Cuphead video game. With a style inspired by Fleischer’s drawings from the 1930s, we follow the incredible misadventures of the impulsive Xicrinho and his cautious but influential brother Caneco in their homeland, the Inkwell Islands.



echoes Series (1 Season) | Original Netflix | miniseries | Mystery | Drama | Year of Production: 2022 (USA) From the creator of 13 Reasons Why, Echoes follows Gina (Michelle Monaghan) after she discovers that her twin sister Leni has mysteriously disappeared. Facing serious psychological problems, Leni simply disappears without leaving any trace of her whereabouts.



Glow Up – Season 4 Series (4 Seasons) | Original Netflix | Reality Show | Year of Production: 2022 (UK) Novice makeup artists face challenges full of color and sparkle in the competition for the opportunity to pursue a career in the field.



Soul – Season 1 Series (1 Season) | Original Netflix | Drama | Teenager | Year of Production: 2022 (Spain) After losing her memory in an accident that killed most of her classmates, Alma tries to find out what happened that day and regain her identity.



Kleo – Season 1 Series (1 Season) | Original Netflix | Drama | Suspense | Year of Production: 2022 (Germany) After the fall of the Berlin Wall, a former East German spy tries to find out who betrayed her and why, and uses her lethal skills to exact revenge.



The assistant – Malaysian action adventure film

Read more:

Saturday – 8/20

Fullmetal Alchemist: Scar’s Revenge Movie | Original Netflix | Action | Adventure | Year of Production: 2022 (Japan) In this sequel to the first film, the Elric brothers meet their toughest opponent yet: a serial killer with a large scar on his forehead.



Sunday – 21/8

blood inheritance Movie | Action | Adventure | Year of Production: 2016 (USA) An ex-con is reunited with his rebellious 16-year-old daughter, from whom he was estranged, to protect her from drug dealers who are trying to kill her.



Have you watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Look? Subscribe to the channel!