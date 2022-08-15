Netflix sends special message to Ana de Armas after ‘Blonde’ trailer

After the release of the first official trailer for “blonde“, a Netflix sent a special message to Ana de Armas. The actress will play the iconic Marilyn Monroe in the biopic of the American artist who built a true legacy during her 17-year career. The work arrives for streaming on September 28 this year.

Ana de Armas is experiencing a good moment in her career. The actress is being hailed for the role she played in the movie ‘The Hidden Agent’, Netflix’s biggest investment in recent times. The character Dani Miranda won the hearts of Brazilians and became one of the greatest works of the Cuban’s career.

“Blonde” will mark another important step in the career of Ana de Armas, who took on the enormous responsibility of playing one of the most important artists in the world. Based on the best-selling book by Joyce Carol Oates, it moves between reality and fiction and addresses important phases of the Hollywood icon, mixing public life with Norma Jeane Mortensen’s private life and her personal conflicts.

After playing Dani Miranda in The Hidden Agent, Ana de Armas gives back Merilyn Monroe’s life in a biopic. Photo: Reproduction.

Showing total satisfaction with the actress’ contribution to the streaming service, last night, Netflix sent a cute message to Ana de Armas through a sign saying “Updates on Ana de Armas: yes, she is wonderful”. stories on Instagram, the actress responded, “Thanks Netflix. You guys are amazing too.”

The trailer was enough to impress us with Ana’s talent for weapons bringing Marilyn Monroe to life, in addition to the incredible work of director Andrew Dominik, who was also responsible for the film’s script.

