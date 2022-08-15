Finally, a new feature worked on by WhatsApp promises to end the excuses of those who forget to reply to messages

From now on, the new feature on WhatsApp will do away with the excuses of those who forget to reply to messages.

The feature is very useful for those who receive a lot of requests on the platform and, therefore, forget to respond to messages.

So get rid of the problem soon and find out what the new function is.

New function arrives on WhatsApp that ends the excuses of those who forget to answer messages

Always looking for new ways to improve users’ experience with the platform, WhatsApp announced that, from now on, iOS users will be able to use a new feature to filter unread messages.

The functionality is still in the testing phase since June of this year, but it had already been released in the web version (WhatsWeb).

Although it is not yet available, some news about the update is already circulating on social media. It is known that, so far, the tool will work quite simply.

By selecting the option, users will be able to view, at the top of the list, those conversations that have new messages and, in this way, reply to them.

As determined by the XDA Developers website, the filter will be next to the search bar and, when activated, will make conversations without messages disappear.

However, to return to the normal configuration, it is only necessary for the user to click on “clear filter” and the conversation will be as before.

Even though it doesn’t have an official release date, you can already be anxious about the novelty, since, in this way, you will be able to get rid of the problem of forgetting to answer several messages on the platform.

Read too:

follow him Portal 6 on Instagram: @ portal6news and stay on top of all the news!