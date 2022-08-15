Nicholas Evans, author of “The Horse Whisperer” has died | Obituary

Nicholas Evans, author of best seller The Horse Whisperer (1995) which was adapted into a film with Robert Redford, died last Tuesday at age 72 of a heart attack. The British was also a documentary filmmaker.

