Nubank: learn how to change the PIX limit through the app

customers of Nubank can set limits on the value of daily and nightly transfers made with Pix. The adjustment can be done through the option “My Pix Limits”. The feature brings more security to users, considering that Pix has also been used in scams.

How to change the Pix limit on Nubank?

The process is quite simple. See the step by step below:

Access the app Nubank; On the home page, select “Pix Area”; Then tap on “Configure Pix” and then choose “My Pix Limits”; Once this is done, click on “Edit” and set the desired limits, both for daytime and nighttime periods; Enter your password to confirm the transaction; Finally, wait for the period necessary for the change to take effect, which is 24 to 48 hours.

Nubank trust list

In addition to the option to change the limit of transactions via pix, users can use the “Pix Trust List”. Through it, it is possible to select the contacts that can receive values ​​above the stipulated limits at any time.

See how to do the following procedure:

Access the Nubank application; On the home page, select “Pix Area”; Then click on “Configure Pix” and then choose “Trusted List”; Once this is done, tap on “Add contact” and fill in the requested data; Enter your 4-digit password to confirm the transaction; Wait for the deadline to include the contact in the list, which is also 24 to 48 hours after the request; When the procedure is completed, a notification will be sent to the email provided in the app.

Nubank will now have a function to schedule PIX

customers of Nubank can schedule transactions via PIX for keys used repeatedly. The new fintech functionality has been released and is available for Android and iOS users.

Initially, the Recurring Pix only have monthly frequency. Therefore, you will only be able to schedule one transaction for each recurring key per month. The news is being released gradually, so it may take a while to reach you.

According to the digital bank, the intention is for the feature to bring more practicality to customers. “The Recurring Pix is ​​another innovation that we have implemented in our digital account and in the PJ account to give them even more time to dedicate themselves to other activities, ensuring that their transfers will be made safely and within the timeframe they need ”, explained the lead manager of the Nubank Account, Arthur Valadao.

Another novelty announced by the Nubank this week it was the Ticket Finder. The new tool will allow users to discover all bank slips issued in their CPF and/or CNPJ.

The intention, not unlike that of the other resource, is to provide agility to fintech customers. It is important to note that both services are available in the “Payment Assistant” area, available on the application’s home screen.