NUBANK: See how to apply for the card without annual fee

O Nubank is one of the most used digital banks in the country. Fintech offers several advantages to its customers, always seeking the best experience for each one.

One of the most requested services is the digital bank credit card, which does not have an annual fee. In addition to this advantage, the card can be fully controlled by cell phone and has the Mastercard brand.

Through the application of Nubankthe customer can access all the card’s functions, such as bill payment, expense control and credit limit increase.

Advantages of the Nubank card

As already mentioned, the Nubank credit card is the most requested tool of the digital bank, due to the advantages offered to customers. Through the card, the customer can:

Get a discount by anticipating the installments;

Customize the application and control card functions, such as increasing the limit and changing the invoice due date;

Activate the trip warning;

Have access to the virtual card;

Recharge your cell phone through the app;

Have access to the benefits of the Mastercard brand.

How to apply for the Nubank card?

To request the tool is very simple, considering that the entire procedure is done remotely. Check step by step.

by the app

Install the app from Nubank ;

; On the home page, click on “Start”;

Enter the requested personal data, such as name, CPF and e-mail;

Click on “Continue”;

Then fill in all the requested data and click on “Accept and continue”.

By browser

Access the website of Nubank ;

; Enter your CPF;

Click on “Continue”;

Enter your full name and email;

Select if you want only the credit card or also NuConta;

Agree to the company’s privacy policy, then click “Submit”.

See how to increase your card limit

The credit card of Nubank is one of the most requested in the financial market today. The digital bank card has no annual fee and offers several benefits. However, most of the time the limit granted is lower than expected.

So, check out some tips to increase your purple limit.

Focus expenses on your credit card

The first tip is to focus all your spending on the Nubank. That way, you can ensure that your entire limit will be well exploited, which can make it clear to fintech that you need more credit.

Keep CPF free of restrictions

One of the factors that can help you increase your fintech card limit is to keep your credit history intact. This happens when you are up to date with the payment of your debts, not being in default with Nubank or any other company, far from the CPF restriction.

Pay the bill on time

In addition to avoiding falling into debt, it is also important not to delay the payment of bills from the Nubank. Paying the debt on the due date means that you honor your commitments, including with the financial institution. It is worth mentioning that paying the minimum amount is not a good idea.

Develop a relationship with Nubank

It is also possible to strengthen ties with fintech by contracting other services available. The action can help you get a higher credit card limit.

Keep your income data up to date

Finally, another very important action is to keep your registration data always up to date, especially income. This is because, if you have a higher income than when you informed the bank, it is possible to receive an immediate increase in the limit.