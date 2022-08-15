Original docuseries debuts on Disney+ Day

Advertising

O Disney+ just announced the premiere of “Growing”, new original docusseries, on September 8, at the Disney+ Daya day of global platform celebrations that includes special experiences for fans and subscribers, and the debut of new content from its top brands.

“Growing” is an innovative hybrid documentary series produced by Brie Larson that explores the challenges, triumphs and complexities of adolescence through ten exciting coming-of-age stories. The production uses narrative, experimental and documentary cinema to accompany people aged between 18 and 22 as they tell their story. They represent a wide range of life experiences, delivering emotionally powerful narratives to audiences that offer an intimate look at adolescence and the many social, family and internal obstacles young people face on their way to self-knowledge and acceptance.

Each 30-minute episode features a young person – or “hero” – and their growing up experience. Accompanied by a deeply personal interview, they present their childhood and adolescence through creative cinematic reenactments that help bring their key turning points to life.