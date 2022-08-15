Patent shows iPhone and Apple Watch with matte ceramic body

In a universe of cell phones that are still mostly made of metal, glass, plastic and the like, taking a chance on different materials and premium finishes is always a risky bet — especially if the user doesn’t trust their resistance and decides to hide everything with a case. . But in this the premium segment can still risk it, see the use of ceramic in phones like the Xiaomi Mix 4, OPPO Find X5 Pro and, now, who knows, also in the iPhone and, of course, the Apple Watch. This is what a new patent revealed by Forbes suggests, which shows an investigation by Apple in this sector, in which its smartphone appears with a back made of a zirconia-based ceramic —material even used in reconstitutions in the dental world. But what appears in the document “Electronic Devices with Zirconia-Based Textured Components” promises a matte finish for the company’s cell phone and wearable, which can actually give a new aesthetic to the consolidated glass panel today.





Zirconia stands out for its good physical and chemical properties —back to Chemistry classes—, such as high hardness, high strength, high tenacity, resistance to wear and chemical corrosion. In the case of the aforementioned competitor Xiaomi Mix 4, the phone uses a material composed of high purity nano-zirconia in its ceramic body. Compared to traditional ceramic materials, this one is 30% lighter. Thus, it not only maintains the texture, but also reduces the fuselage weight.





















Since this is a patent, it is difficult to pinpoint whether or not this solution will come to future devices, but it remains as a first suggestion, in case something more concrete is revealed later. After all, a material of the genre has its price, and perhaps it should be restricted to Pro models, for example, to make it even more exclusive and offset the production costs. In parallel, just remember how last Tuesday (9), Apple made considerable increases in the official prices of various models of iPhone, MacBook, iPad and even Studio Display and Pro Display XDR monitors. The adjustment made the iPhone 13 family — interestingly, except for the standard model — go back to charging its launch price. The 128GB iPhone 13 mini is the “cheapest” in the main line and has returned to the suggested price of R$6,599, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max costs R$10,499. The new generation of MacBook, with chip M2, also became more expensive.

