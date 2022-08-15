Patrícia Poeta irritates public after cutting live reporter – Dabeme

Patrícia Poeta was again the target of criticism on the WEB after interrupting the reporter Valéria Almeida, during the Flash of Criança Esperança on the morning of this Monday, 15.

When Valéria tried to ask a question to the famous on the bench of hope, Patrícia Poeta cut her off with “Valéria, thank you for your information”. The reporter was not intimidated and continued with her question.

Netizens criticized the presenter and Patrícia Poeta received a shower of negative comments: “TV Globo don’t you realize how much Patrícia Poeta doesn’t even give space to Valéria Almeida da Saúde? He turned his back to her, and honestly, she is very forced and inelegant…” wrote one. “My God, Patricia Poeta dismissing Valéria from Bem Estar “thanks for participating, Valéria” and Valéria continued talking about breastfeeding. This is all right in the middle of the Encounter stage”, commented another.