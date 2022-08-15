Player reveals Counter Strike: Source 2 video in fan-created open source project

Possibility of a new graphics engine coming to Counter-Strike has been speculated for months

One of the main insiders of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO), Game Follower revealed last week a community-modified version of the game with Source 2. The expectation of the arrival of a new graphics engine to the game surrounds the Valve’s FPS community for years.

In a video just over seven minutes long, he revealed all the details of the project that took about six months to complete. The creation calls into question Valve’s delay in releasing Counter-Strike on a more modern graphics engine.

Bringing together several players in real matches, he shows some differences that the game would have if it adopted Source 2 as a graphics engine. However, he highlighted that he did not make changes to graphics and other details, making the work focused only on portability.

“Counter-Strike: Source 2, revealing the first gameplay. We were able to port CS:GO to Source 2 in just six months. Before Valve. Here are the best gameplay clips from our latest playtest,” revealed Gabe Follower on social media. social.

According to him, the modified version of Counter-Strike will be available to the community. It will be able to be downloaded by all players soon via the GitHub platform. However, there is no date yet for that.

Lots of rumors but no confirmation

In recent months, the possibility of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive starting to use Source 2 as a graphics engine has become an increasingly frequent noise for players.

A few days after introducing the game on a new graphics engine, the insider stated that Counter-Strike will not receive this major update this month. The expectation is that Valve was on a major update that could bring Source 2 to the game.

Despite this, Gabe revealed that there are great news being prepared by the developer. According to him, Valve has already agreed to add new maps to the game, in addition to raising the possibility that a new operation could appear in Counter-Strike in future updates.

