Portuguesa-RJ’s classification in Série D ends in confusion; watch video | portuguese-rj

+ See the results of the round of 16 of the Brazilian Series D

Portuguesa-RJ accuses Nova Venécia fans of aggression after classification in Serie D

The turmoil took place at the end of the match, when the Lusa delegation celebrated the classification on the lawn of Estádio Zenor Pedrosa. Portuguesa won the first leg 2-1 last week, at Luso Brasileiro, and drew a 2-2 draw in the return this Sunday.

Police officers working at the stadium had to act, isolated the visiting delegation and locked the locker room. One of the security guards hired by Portuguesa was left with bruises on his face, as you can see in the video obtained by the ge.

1 of 2 Confusion in the game between Nova Venécia and Portuguesa-RJ — Photo: Reproduction Confusion in the game between Nova Venécia and Portuguesa-RJ — Photo: Reproduction

The hot weather was already evident the day before, which was filled with controversy. During the week, Portuguesa called the CBF alleging lack of security at the Nova Venécia stadium and demanding explanations about the value of tickets for visitors.

The Rio de Janeiro club now awaits the definition of the opponent in the quarterfinals, which is the last step before access. The four semifinalists will compete in Serie C next year.