PS4 sales were twice as high as Xbox One sales

According to Microsoft’s defense report released to CADE, sales of the PS4 have (and far exceeded) those of the Xbox One. According to the document, where the acquisition of Activision Blizzard has been discussed in the Brazilian government, the Sony console would have sold more than twice as many units compared to the competitor.

The fact was mentioned in two parts of the file. In the first of them, the responsible office cites that “Sony has surpassed Microsoft in terms of console sales and installed base, having sold more than twice the Xbox in the last generation”.

The report later notes that, “indeed, industry experts recognize that the best selection of games available on the PlayStation 4 contributed to the success of the eighth generation of consoles over the Xbox” (referring to the portal article MakeUseOf).

Microsoft hasn’t released information on how the consoles are on the market for some time — the company revealed that it shipped 10 million units in November 2014. An Electronic Arts conference in 2016 put that number in the 18-19 million range (via Variety ).

While official Xbox numbers are kept under wraps, PS4 sales are widely reported by Sony: the video game has reached the 117.2 million mark. If we take this official data as a basis, the estimate is that the Xbox One would have sold around 55 million.

Number of PS4 sales should stop there

Sony discloses at each investor meeting how the PS4’s sales performance has gone. On the other hand, according to analyst Daniel Ahmad, this cycle may have ended: the Japanese giant will no longer make this update on sales. Understand better.