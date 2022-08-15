Quoted to take over Vasco’s technical command, Guto Ferreira accepts proposal and will train Serie A team

Vasco won again in Série B of the Brazilian Championship after two setbacks in a row and took an important step in the race for access to the national elite. With the 3-1 victory over Tombense this Saturday (13), Cruzmaltino opened an eight-point lead to Londrina, the first team below the G-4. The Hill Giant is currently fourth, but can move up in the table in the next round.

The difference between Grêmio (3rd) and Bahia (2nd) is only one point. The two have 43, against 43 of the Vasco residents. Esquadrão de Aço opens the 25th round by visiting Londrina, at the Café stadium, next Tuesday (16). Vasco will go to the Rei Pelé stadium on Thursday (18) to face CSA. Tricolor Gaúcho welcomes leader Cruzeiro on Sunday (21), at Arena, in Porto Alegre. If they win the CSA and count on failures from Bahia and Grêmio, Cruzmaltino will once again be vice-leader of the competition.

For the second time in the dispute of this Series B, Vasco’s team is commanded by the permanent assistant Emílio Faro. He returned to assume the technical command of the Club after the resignation of Maurício Souza, which happened after the defeat to the lantern Vila Nova, in the 20th round. In Faro’s debut on the sidelines, Vasco won 4-0 over CRB and party in São Januário. Then, a goalless draw at home with Chapecoense and an away defeat to Ponte Preta.

Against Tombense, Cruzmaltino won again and played well, and had an inspired performance by two Colina’s offspring: Andrey, who scored twice, and Marlon Gomes, who scored a great goal. Emílio Faro has already made it clear that he is not thinking about taking up the position at the moment. He has made himself available to direct the team for as long as necessary, until a new commander is hired.

During this period, some names were already considered to reach São Januário. Odair Helmann, Guto Ferreira and more recently the Argentine Marcelo Bielsa were some. However, one of them is no longer available on the market. Guto Ferreira closed with Coritiba this Sunday (14). Coxa fired Gustavo Morínigo after the defeat to Atlético-MG, at Couto Pereira, this Sunday morning (14). Hours later, the agreement with Guto was sealed.