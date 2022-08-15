“Rare Beauty”: Selena Gomez’s new makeup line arrives in Brazil

<br> <img src="https://img.youtube.com/vi/casKU_FBj4g/maxresdefault.jpg" alt="YouTube video player"><br> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="64" height="64" viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="#ffffff" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round" class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx="12" cy="12" r="10"></circle><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"></polygon></svg> <p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/casKU_FBj4g” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br> </p>

With a focus on skins super natural, the actress and singer, Selena Gomezlaunches its makeup line, Rare Baeutythe products have just arrived in Brazil.

Selena Gomezis passionate about the beauty universe, in addition to singing and acting, she is a businesswoman in the area of ​​aesthetic products, the young woman has just launched a line of makes, which defies the standards of aesthetic perfection. line makeup Rare Baeutycome to the market with the aim of enhancing the natural beauty of each person, have unique formulas that bring lightness to the result and ease of application.

For the days when you want a more striking coverage, just apply a greater number of layers, and the result will be achieved and satisfactory. The products are already being sold in Brazil, in physical stores and websites.

WEIGHTLESS FOUNDATION LIQUID BASE, RARE BEAUTY

The base is available in 32 shades, for R$ 219.00. The product has medium coverage, texture super fluid, brings a light serum sensation and is easy to apply, it allows you to use just one layer to even out the skin tone or build layers until you reach a greater coverage, smoothing the pores, leaving the skin smooth and without cracking.

Stay Vulnerable Creamy Blush, is one of the bestsellers of the rare beauty

O blush of the new line of Selena Gomesis a bestseller, with a creamy texture, its formula is composed of pigments, light oils and spherical powders, which bring a smooth color and give a satin-effect finish on the make. O Stay Vulnerable Creamy Blushis water resistant and leaves the color of the face with a natural touch, the darling is being sold for R$149,oo, in Brazil.

The line is very complete, in addition to the base and the blush creams, it also has the eyeshadow palette, lip pencil, blush liquid, lipsticks, liquid eyeliner, powder, eyelash mask, eyebrow powder, among many other products. The wait is over girls, now we have this option make in the market, which arrived to enhance our natural beauty.

