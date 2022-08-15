Rayssa Leal wins the 2nd stage of the Street League on Brazilian double day







Rayssa Leal and Pâmela Rosa made a Brazilian double on the Street League podium Photo: Playback/Instagram

Brazil dominated the second stage of the World Skate Street League, held in Seattle. The Brazilian Rayssa Leal won the gold medal in the stage, which was dominated by her compatriot Pâmela Rosa until the end, which ended up with the silver medal. the japanese Momiji Nishiya completed the podium with bronze. Rayssa’s achievement proves the Brazilian’s dominance on the circuit, which became the biggest winners in SLS stages.

Throughout the day of competition, everything indicated a Brazilian one-two, however, with a reversal in the first places. In her first maneuver, Pâmela jumped to second position, with a score of 6.4. She soon reached the top with a 7.4 rating and stayed there in her next two maneuvers, with scores of 6.5 and 7.2, respectively.

Rayssa, in turn, recorded an impeccable first lap, adding 6.5. Subsequently, she was discarded with a 5.9 note, but later engaged a 5.7 and an 8.1. The Brazilian duo advanced to the final four, with Pâmela Rosa in the lead and Rayssa in third place. In the last attempt at the decision, Rayssa scored a 7.8 and jumped to the top, giving no chance of recovery for her compatriot, who didn’t get it right in her last attempt.

This was the second consecutive triumph achieved by Rayssa with an upset at the end. Since the last season of the SLS, the athlete from Maranhão has four victories with turns in the final maneuver.