Rebeca Andrade consolidates the position of No. 1 in the world and can still grow; understand | artistic gymnastics

Rebeca Andrade entered the second day of the Brazilian Gymnastics Championship with the highest score in the all-around among the gymnasts eligible for the Liverpool World Cup in October. On Saturday, the Olympic champion put on a show, winning four golds and one silver. With 58,100 points, the 23-year-old gymnast surpassed Russian Viktoria Listunova to have the highest score in the world’s all-around in 2022, consolidating herself as number 1. Rebeca approved her performance in the Bahian city of Lauro de Freitas, but sees space to grow.

– I’m really happy. I managed to get through the two days without any falls on the devices. This is very important for me, for my confidence. I haven’t done my full beam and floor set yet, but I managed to do my hardest beam set, without the exit, but with all the connections I could, so I was pretty proud. Trave is the device in which I am more insecure to do it, so I was very happy. Very happy to be back doing solo. I loved my jump. I really liked my parallel. I didn’t make the call, but everything was perfect at the stop. And I’m really proud of the girls too. Flamengo did very well – said the Flamengo gymnast.

1 of 2 Rebeca Andrade at the Brazilian Gymnastics Championship — Photo: Ricardo Bufolin/CBG

Rebeca’s differential on Saturday was the perfection in her movements, with performance scores always above 8.5 points. In difficulty value, though, she’s saving her strongest sets for Worlds, and can grow on all devices. In the jump, she still hasn’t returned to present the Cheng, her most difficult flight and which won her gold at the Tokyo Olympics and last year’s Worlds. She must exchange two ground acrobatics from Baile de Favela. On the beam, the Brazilian didn’t lack a strong exit. In the bars, she can earn bonus in linking elements.

Until Saturday, Rebeca was behind only the Russian Viktoria Listunova in the ranking of the highest scores in the all-around. But Russia is suspended from international competitions because of the war in Ukraine and is not going to the Liverpool World Cup. Now, the Olympic champion surpassed even Listunova and opened more than two points for the second place among the gymnasts that can compete in England, teammate Flávia Saraiva.

Top 10 all-around gymnasts of 2022

Rebeca Andrade (BRA) – 58,100 points – Brazilian Championship Viktoria Listunova (RUS)* – 58,033 points – Russian Championship Flávia Saraiva (BRA) – 55,666 points – Brazilian Championship Konnor McClain (USA) – 55,665 points – DTB Pokal Challenge Maria Minaeva (RUS)* – 55,432 points – Russian Championship Zhang Jin (CHN) – 55,400 points – Asian Championships Angelina Melnikova (RUS)* – 55,266 points – Russian Championship Skye Blakely (USA) – 55,250 points – Pan American Trials Vladislava Urazova (RUS)* – 55,166 points – Russian Championship Asia D’Amato (ITA) – 55,100 points – Italy Serie A

Source: The Gymnet

* Gymnasts who cannot compete in the Liverpool World Cup in October

There is no official ranking in artistic gymnastics. The competitions have slightly different judging criteria, although they all follow the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) scoring code. Therefore, it is possible to have a parameter with scores in different competitions in the year, although the comparison is not so precise.