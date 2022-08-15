Review | As Verdades: Lázaro Ramos and Drica Moraes star in brilliant thriller adapted from an iconic Japanese tale

In the midst of seven visions of the same crime, the reader of the short story Inside a Wood is taken to a spiral of half-truths and lies about the death of a samurai. To this day, one of the greatest stories in Japanese literature, the work of Ryūnosuke Akutagawa continues to gain life, different perceptions and new readings. And from 1922 onwards, passing through the 50s with the adaptation of Akira Kurosawa – entitled Rashomonwe arrived in 2022 – more specifically in the movie The Truths. Here, the director Jose Eduardo Belmonte and the screenwriter Pedro Furtado transform the iconic tale into a story that exudes the regional Brazilianness of the interior of Bahia, based on a universal theme.

Provocative and thought-provoking, the feature quickly snatches the audience with a plot full of questions, but very few answers. bringing a Lázaro Ramos looking more dejected and exhausted, The Truths presents him as a policeman scarred by unfinished memories of a stealthy, overwhelming love. Faced with a mysterious assassination attempt, he must question three very complex characters to unravel the crime: a rising politician (Jose Carlos Machado), a hired killer (Thomas Aquinas) and a sensitive young woman (Bianca Bin).

Confusing our perceptions in its first two acts, the crime thriller is built on layers and small subplots that together form a complex web of violence against women. Basing the plot on the contrast between facts and lies, The Truths it is much more than an in-depth analysis of the human capacity to perceive and convey objective truth. Exploring the dense roots of abuse that arise from dysfunctional relationships, the film is an outbreak of erratic personalities, principles and behaviors that are the result of the social environments to which each character belongs.

With a surprising plot twist, the thriller is a genuine artistic mosaic that delivers exceptional entertainment for fans of the genre, as it invites the audience to a powerful reflection on character corruption and the domino consequences of broken families. With a beautiful direction of photography, which highlights the beauty of the interior of Bahia, The Truths is a feast of powerful performances that further underlines the creative versatility of Lázaro Ramoswho takes us with him in his deep sadness and indignation. Drica Moraes also strengthens her brilliance in a passionate, complex and delicate performance, alongside a Bianca Bin who breaks our hearts with her genuine tears.

Valuing the screen time of each of the characters, giving space to Thomas Aquinas, Edvana Carvalho and the veteran Zé Carlos Machado explore their artistic gifts, the criminal thriller is yet another validation of the richness of our Brazilian cinema, capable of uniting conceptual elements and the entertainment factor in a single film. Reflective, but also formed by electrifying moments that take the audience to the extreme of anxiety and anguish, The Truths is an introspective, breath-taking existential thriller. Its symbolic and bittersweet ending still leaves us somewhat adrift, under a dense unknown: What is the real meaning of doing justice and bringing the truth to the surface in a forgotten land?

