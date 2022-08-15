It seems to me that the year 2020 was dedicated, and inspired, to working inside the minds of decadent characters, whose state of dementia became the central theme of a broad discussion not only with regard to the subject, but above all as to the cinematography employed to represent these displaced subjects. I’m talking about the weirdest capone (Josh Trank, 2020) and since I write the review: Dreams of a Lifetime (Sally Potter, 2020). It is important to note that two films with an out-of-the-curve theme were released in the same year, but it is shocking to note that, although they are ambitious projects, none of them manages to be a great film, whose excellence and prominence are its hallmarks.

We follow just one day in the life of a man and his daughter, Leo (Javier Bardem) and Molly (Elle Fanning). In a period that covers from dawn to dawn, we share a rather difficult journey in the daily life of a decadent subject, who seems to have lost his sense of reality. His daughter Molly has to take him to the doctor, then to the dentist, then to the grocery store, but all these commitments, together with him, turn out to be a true odyssey – but not at all fun. Leo, losing his reason, is no longer able to locate himself in the real world, but only inside himself, in an imaginary world that only exists due to the loss of sanity and the arrival of a kind of madness.

It is observed that the film has a double focus: in a very fine line, it walks between giving face to Leo’s fantasies and unfulfilled desires, making him build a parallel reality inside his head – more or less as happens in Mr. Nobody (Jaco Van Dormael, 2009) – but, at the same time, the feature has a strong realistic character, betting on the figure of her daughter, Molly, as the real-world character, the one who goes through all the difficulties that it is to take care of her father in a very precarious state of “unreason“.

What we, the audience, receive, right away, is a plot fragmented into a non-linear structure in which, when looking for answers to understand why that character is in that situation, we easily get lost in the fable’s vagueness. I could even say that it is a kind of story “ulissian” there James Joyce, but would push the envelope if he tried any comparison. But the fact is that the filmmaker tries to make a complex montage for her film, making us travel through the worlds created by her character, trying to create an inter-relational cohesion between the fictional stories and his decadent reality, but it doesn’t work because none of this is functional. The question remains: where did she want to go with this? Not wanting to be cruel, the film fails in a few points, but it fails precisely in essential places for the plot.

However, if there are aspects that deserve to be highlighted, one of them is the actor Javier Bardem. An extremely talented man in every film he has ever made in his life, and in the vast majority I had already applauded without any fear. Here I found myself in the position of having to bow to him again. There is so much truth, verisimilitude, realistic nature and dedication in his performance that everything, absolutely everything, surrounds him: Javier Bardem is the great reason for this film, even being able to elevate it to a level that, without him, probably the feature would not would occupy. His emotions ring true, multifaceted, versatile, among other points that show a commitment to his craft. Here, he plays four distinct characters and passes from one to the other easily and naturally, convincing them all.

Elle Fanning… no comments. She manages to convey the anguish of caring for a mentally ill person. We feel suffocated, desperate, sad, angry at the world, and pious watching her perform. Her performance makes the audience empathize and immediately put themselves in her shoes. Without masking anything, she is there all the time saying, truly, that everything is very difficult.

But see that not everything is a thousand wonders. There are many explanations missing. The film lacks greater care in the details, in the reasons for being, in the explanation of the character’s situation. It seems to me that the facts are thrown out and that only the surface of the issue is tackled, without a real deepening of who is the hero of the story. The reduced chronological time is no excuse for us not to know more about this guy, because of two, one: either he lacked talent or he wanted to stay on the surface. That is one of the worst failures, the latter, even preferable.

Something is missing that connects us to the main drama and this lack is precisely the fault of the character’s lame development. All we know are his hallucinations. From real life and your situation, nothing; and that makes a lot of difference to the plot, make no mistake. The feature film bets on a constant melancholy that emerges from the plot as an effect provoked by Leo’s pathological condition and I have the impression that it took little time for the script to appeal to something more dramatic, in order to move the audience with empty affections, dialogues indifferent and weak plot. That is, appealing to something more shocking to cover up the frailty of his fable’s development.

As we reach the end, we conclude that this is a very painful story from the thematic point of view, painful indeed, because it deals with occurrences that no one is exempt from going through and that, being something possible, stirs our feelings. And also because dementia is closer than far away from all of us. It is a tragic drama in the classical sense of the word, because it arouses pity. However, in the cinematographic aspects that make up the plot, it leaves something to be desired for a very basic but elementary reason within the plot: the non-development of its main character. See that if he, Leo, is the center of everything, even if the plot fails only in that, in its development, this inevitably leads to a loss of 50%, or more, of the film’s capacity. And therein lies his biggest stumbling block. A tragic fate for the film’s fate.

Dreams of a Lifetime (The Roads Not Taken, USA, 2020)

Direction: Sally Potter

Road map: Sally Potter

Cast: Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning, Salma Hayek, Laura Linney, Branka Katić, Milena Tscharntke, Dimitri Andreas, Gerard Cordero

Duration: 85 min.