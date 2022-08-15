Russell Crowe Leads Cast of Horror Film About Priest Chief of Exorcisms

American production company Screen Gems has released the cast of the horror film The Pope’s Exorcist which will tell the story of the priest who led the exorcisms section at the Vatican.

The writing duo Chester Hastings and R. Dean McCreary are responsible for the script of the project that will be directed by the Spanish Angel Gómez.

The feature will be based on the memory books dp Italian priest Gabriele Amorth, who passed away in 2016, named An Exorcist Tells His Story and An Exorcist: More Stories.

The priest was born in the 1920s in Italy and information states that he performed over 100,000 exorcisms. The feature has been in development for years at the producer but only gained strength there in 2020.

Story of Vatican Chief Exorcism Priest Made Film by Sony Pictures

Actor Russell Crowe plays the religious. In the cast we also have Alex Essoe (Midnight Mass), Daniel Zovatto (The Man in the Darkness), Franco Nero (Django), Laurel Marsden (Ms. Marvel), Cornell S. John (Fantastic Beasts 3) and newcomer Peter DeSouza-Feighoney.

The film does not have a premiere date. With information from Deadline.

