Samsung leads in the foldables: Can Motorola and Xiaomi catch up?

The segment of folding cell phones had several premieres last week, highlighting the new generation of Samsung’s Galaxy Z series, on Wednesday (10). The South Korean giant is the leader and the one who invests the most in the sector, seen by her as a big bet to do well.

But the competition is also eyeing the niche, as is the case with Xiaomiwhich made official the Mix Fold 2 on Thursday (11). It arrives to succeed the Mix Fold, presented in March of last year, and restricted to the local market.

On the same day, the Motorola announced the Razr 2022an updated version of the device that hit stores in 2019. Both models are based on the classic Motorola V3 2004, one of the brand’s biggest hits in the 2000s.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4.Source: Samsung/Disclosure

Who also plans to invest in the segment is Oppo, a Chinese brand that officially arrived in Brazil in July. Rumors indicate that the manufacturer develops two new folding smartphones for global release, one of the fold type and the other flip — remembering that it already has the Oppo Find Nsold only in China.

10 million units sold in 2021

when the first flexible screen phones appeared, there was some suspicion about the novelty. Many feared, for example, problems related to the display, which would supposedly break after a while of use, in the face of so many opening and closing actions.

But the suspicions seem to have remained in the past, as the market is quite heated. A few days before the release of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 It’s from Galaxy Z Flip 4Samsung’s Global President and Mobile Experience Business Leader TM Roh revealed that big tech sold around 10 million foldable phones in 2021 alone.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2.Source: Xiaomi/Disclosure

The number is 300% higher than the number of units sold globally in the previous year by the brand, demonstrating a large increase in demand for this type of device. Without revealing the source of the data, Roh said the Galazy Z Flip 3 was the best-selling segmentbeing chosen by 70% of buyers.

already the Z Fold 3 would have represented 30% of the total number of devices sold, curiously, since it is a more complete device. A possible explanation for the difference would be the price, with the flip version costing much less.

Different strategies for each brand

According to the big tech executive, Samsung foresees an “accelerated growth” in the sector, with foldable smartphones gaining an even greater position in the market. he believes that you Galaxy Z line models are the company’s futureas they are changing the way we interact with mobile devices.

Thus, Roh expects that sales of foldable phones will continue to increase, even surpassing the Galaxy S series in 2025. And one of the strategies that could favor the company is the global launch of the Z Fold and Z Flip, offered for sale throughout the world.

Motorola Razr 2022.Source: Motorola/Disclosure

On the other hand, the main rivals have chosen a different path. Xiaomi has only launched the Mix Fold series in China so far, which may make it difficult to popularize its line of flexible screen devices, the same practice adopted by Oppo.

In the case of Motorola, sales of the Razr 2022 also start in the Chinese market, but a global debut is not ruled out in the future. That is, even with competing devices being launched, Samsung is the only one with a global offer today.

Check out this week’s releases

Check out all the folding phones that have been released so far in August below!

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Screens with 120 Hz frequency, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, 12 GB of RAM, up to 1 TB of storage and a 50 MP camera are some of the highlights. The price starts from US$ 1,799 (R$ 9.1 thousand).

Galaxy Z Flip 4

It has a display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 8 GB of RAM, up to 8 GB of storage and a 12 MP main camera. The price starts at US$ 999 (R$ 5 thousand).

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2

120 Hz screens, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, up to 12 GB of RAM, up to 1 TB of storage and a 50 MP Leica camera are among the attractions. It starts at 8,999 yuan (BRL 6,700).

Moto Razr 2022

144 Hz display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, up to 12 GB of RAM, up to 512 GB of storage and a 50 MP main camera are the highlights. The price starts from 5,999 yuan (R$ 4,500).