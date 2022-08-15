Samsung tests new call screen for One UI 5.0 based on Android 13

THE Samsung should soon start testing a new improved call screen for the One UI 5.0 user interface based on the Android 13. The new layout comes with some design and functionality improvements to make the experience better. On the official Beta forums of One UI 5.0, Samsung published a survey and asked testers andto choose between two different interface designs for the call screen. The proposals are very similar and have only subtle changes.

The first choice option fills the screen entirely with colored toneswhile the other has some blank spaces at the top of the screen. The background color corresponds to the primary tone present in the caller’s image. However, as pointed out by the website SamMobile, there is still no confirmation of which color will appear if the contact who is calling does not have an associated image or if the call is from a number not saved in the user’s phonebook.

Samsung is expected to implement one of these two designs in a future build of the One UI 5.0 beta update. It is worth remembering that the South Korean company started the public testing program of the new operating system a few days ago. The manufacturer is expected to continue adding new features and improving the design of some elements until the stable version of One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 is released sometime in late Q3 2022. And you, did you like the design suggested by Samsung? Tell us in the comments below!

Source link