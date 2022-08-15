Santos announces reinforcement that promises to make the fans forget Christian Cueva

Cueva

August 14, 2022 · 5:00 pm

He came back after many requests from the crowd. The player Soteldo was announced by Fish. The attacker landed on Saturday morning and promised to Vila Belmiro, that in this return to his house he will make a comeback with the team. At Guarulhos International Airport, he was welcomed by some football fans. saints who got up early to welcome the owner of shirt 10.

The player was economical in his words, appeared in the lobby and put on the club’s shirt, surrounded by security from the saints, was taken directly to a car parked at the airport entrance. Player, said the crowd categorically. “I’m happy to go back to my house and now let’s go upstairs”declared the Venezuelan.

In Brazil, the Soteldo still need to pass the medical exams to be able to actually sign with the saints. The presentation is scheduled for early next week. Player can be regularized as soon as possible in the Brazilian. Soteldo aroused the interest of some clubs in Brazil, but none of the polls materialized in a proposal.

Venezuelan was the highlight of the saints in between 2019 and 2021had 105 games played and 20 goals marked in that period. The striker arrives on loan at tigers, from Mexico, until July 2023, with a purchase price fixed in the contract. O saints does not reveal the amounts that will be paid as salaries. Single, but guarantees that he did not give up his financial planning.