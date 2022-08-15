





Santos plays badly, loses the first with Lisca and is overtaken by América-MG Photo: Hedgard Moraes / Gazeta Press

Santos played a sleepy game on Sunday night at the Independência Arena and was defeated by América-MG, for 1 to 0, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship. The solitary goal came in the first half, with Pedrinho. The team from Baixada Santista showed a lot of creation difficulties and defensive failures cost the alvinegra invincibility under Lisca’s command. The coach promoted in the second half the debut of Luan, ex-Corinthians.

With the result, América-MG surpasses Santos in the classification table, moving up to eighth position, with 30 points. The São Paulo team has the same number of points, but drops to tenth place.

The duel between miners and Santos started electric. Both teams creating good chances. Marcos Leonardo hit the crossbar, despite being offside, but it was América-MG that went to the nets. In the 13th minute, Pedrinho managed a beautiful run from the left, invaded the area and hit the only space between the goalpost and goalkeeper João Paulo.

After conceding the goal, Santos bet on possession of the ball to react in the match, but nothing proved to be enough. The creation of plays seemed limited. The alvinegro players were very spaced on the field, and the fit of the marking by América-MG prevented any offensive progression.

Santos’ defense was not, in the first half, well posted and allowed América-MG to create dangerous moves, especially on the right side, a zone defended by Maicon and Madson. In the final minutes of the first half, João Paulo saved a great shot by Cáceres and a submission by Everaldo, leaving the feeling that the 1-0 score was cheap for the visitors.

In the complementary stage, Santos sought to balance the actions in the attack field. But América-MG’s objectivity prospered, and João Paulo had to be called to save the alvinegra goal. Not even Lisca’s substitutions caused changes in the beach team’s attitude.

Ângelo was placed in the team to give more speed in the attack. Alone in most plays, the athlete did not find pass options and the play lost rhythm until it was easily countered by América-MG. At 22, the Minas Gerais team was in danger again. Wellington Paulista had just faced and hit the post, turning on a new warning signal in the Santos defense.

DEBUT

In the 31st minute, Lisca promoted the debut of Luan, ex-Corinthians. In his first appearance, he was already designated as responsible for the set pieces on the right side. But with the ball rolling, the striker had a timid performance and didn’t help much.

Faced with the poor technical condition of Santos, the score remained the same throughout the second half. Cavichioli was little triggered. América-MG lost some chances to settle the game, but it was not necessary to increase the score.

São Paulo is the next opponent of both América-MG and Santos. The first to face the tricolor team are the mineiros, who measure forces in the return game of the Copa do Brasil on Thursday, at 21 pm. Santos, on the other hand, faces the rival in a classic for the Brasileirão on Sunday, at 18:00, in Vila Belmiro.

DATASHEET

AMERICA-MG 1 x 0 SANTOS

AMERICA-MG: Matheus Cavichioli; Raúl Cáceres (Patric), Iago Maidana, Éder and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Benítez (Alê); Pedrinho (Felipe Azevedo), Everaldo (Matheusinho) and Henrique Almeida (Wellington Paulista). Coach: Vagner Mancini.

SAINTS: John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Vinícius Zanocelo (Luan), Rodrigo Fernández (Camacho) and Carlos Sánchez (Sandry); Lucas Barbosa (Angelo), Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo (Angulo). Technician: Lisca.

GOAL: Pedrinho, 13 minutes into the first half.

JUDGE: Paulo Roberto Alves Júnior (PR).

YELLOW CARD: Luan Patrick.

AUDIENCE AND INCOME: Not disclosed.

PLACE: Independence Arena.