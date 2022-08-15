Sex and horror: how these themes meet in literature and cinema – Revista Galileu

+



In crimes of the future, the latest film by David Cronenberg, young scientist Timlin (Kristen Stewart) approaches artist Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen) after one of his presentations and utters the following phrase: “Surgery is the new sex”. She refers to the performance in which Tenser’s partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux) surgically removes the organs that “sprout” inside his body.

The spectacle is impressive: in front of an audience, the artist is placed in an alien-looking cabin, and Caprice, operating a small gelatinous device, controls the mechanical arms that cut the body and extract the organ. The scenes are explicit, and no anesthesia. On the contrary, the pain is replaced by the pleasure that both Tenser and Caprice feel during the act, corroborating Timlin’s claim.

The film was celebrated as Cronenberg’s return to body horror, a subgenre in which the human body becomes the raw material of awe. The Canadian filmmaker is considered one of the greatest exponents of the body horror in cinema, thanks to works such as scanners (1981), videodrome (1983) and The fly (1986).

Cronenberg had been away from this field since 1999, when he launched eXistenZ. From then on, different films came, such as crime lords (2007) and maps to the stars (2014). crimes of the future marks the end of that hiatus and the return of the so-called “Cronenblergh”.

Sexual discomfort and tension

There is, however, much less blergh here than in the slow transformation of a scientist into an insect, or into telepaths capable of blowing heads off. Almost no characters in crimes of the future suffers from incisions or mutilations; the truth is that, in the near future proposed by the film, surgical interventions constitute new forms of pleasure (see the trailer).

Rather than shocking, these sessions attract: people, at least within the film’s fictional universe, want to see it. become voyeurswhile Tenser, Caprice and other characters enjoy showing off.

Of course, all this is on the fictional plane. We, on the outside, tend to feel a certain discomfort and strong strangeness; but neither are we insensitive to the sexual tension of the story. This amalgamation of reactions and sensations draws attention to the thought-provoking—and prolific—cross between horror and sex. A dialogue that may seem recent, but which a closer analysis will reveal to be old.

Let us think of two realms: the implicit and the explicit. Or, to use a well-known erotic cinema jargon, the softcore it’s the hardcore. However, given the limited space, we will stay in the literary field, leaving the seventh art for a future column.

The fascination of vampires and vampires

On an implicit plane, soft, eroticism and horror walk together in literature since the beginnings of vampirism. Lord Ruthven, of John Polidori’s Vampire (1819), attracted by characteristics that are now considered typical of the character: a mysterious, eccentric and seductive aristocrat. Its magnetic field is strong, to which women like Aubrey and Ianthe gravitate.

Almost eight decades later, the same power is exercised by Dracula over the young Lucy Westenra, in Bram Stoker’s novel published in 1897. In the work, we also have three characters as dangerous as they are exciting: the brides of Dracula, a trio of vampires who inhabit the earl’s castle and nearly leads a bewitched Jonathan Harker to ruin. In cinema, the brides yielded one of the sexiest — and scariest — scenes in Coppola’s 1992 adaptation of the novel.

In the vampire literature that followed the The Vampire and Dracula, sex and hauntings were increasingly frequent. Anne Rice’s creatures, for example, do not see genders, and same-sex relationships mark the series The vampire chronicles published by the author from the 1970s onwards. Here, sexuality and desire are at the core of the stories of Lestat, Louis, Armand and Magnus.

The same thing happens in the novel. hunger to live, published in 1981 by the American Whitley Strieber. In the story, the vampire Miriam Blaylock maintains sexually intense relationships with her “turned-people”, until they eventually succumb and need to be replaced. The work became a classic of the 1980s directed by Tony Scott and starring Catherine Deneuve, David Bowie and Susan Sarandon.

Far beyond pain and pleasure

On the more explicit level, an unavoidable name is that of the British Clive Barker. your romance Hellbound Heart (1986) is built on an age-old maxim: “be careful what you wish for”. In this case, Frank Cotton’s sexual desires lead him to a supernatural dimension ruled by the cenobites – entities whose search for extreme pleasure, already confused with pain, resulted in mutilated, shredded, frightening bodies.

Spearheaded by Pinhead, these monsters brought to horror the dynamics and aesthetics of BDSM — Bondage, Discipline, Domination, Submission, Sadism and Masochism. In a very simplified way, the acronym names a universe of practices related to domination and submission, pleasure and pain.

Before Barker, JG Ballard was another Brit exploring the darkest corners of desires and, in particular, fetishes. your romance crash, from 1973, deals with a group of characters who are horny for car accidents. Here, horror is not born of people who enjoy and then suffer — despite the violence to which they all submit, pleasure is always in the foreground, and pain is almost absent.

No; the horror arises from our contemplation of this very strange universe, whose epicenter is Vaughan, hermetic character, scarred, obsessed with collisions and Elizabeth Taylor.

The inevitable scandal

During our contemplation, astonishment ends up sharing space with attraction. Ballard’s sex scenes, though described with calculation and coldness, work some strange magic on our imaginations, lashing out at metallic fantasies. As long as we are available for experience, of course; such works are always subject to condemnation in the public square.

crash, the novel, caused a scandal upon its release — as did David Cronenberg’s film adaptation released 23 years later, in 1996. The film outraged none other than Francis Ford Coppola: president of the jury at that year’s Cannes festival, Coppola refused to present a trophy to Cronenberg. Fortunately, the opposite reaction did not stop the Canadian filmmaker from continuing to explore the intricacies of goosebumps and pleasure — crimes of the future proves it.

The controversy, after all, is understandable. Works that mix horror and sex tend to imply strong transgressions and, in deep layers, stir up what most terrifies or excites us. Thus, they open wide the contradictions of which we are made: they attract and repel in the same measure.

These sensations are like the two dogs that, according to an ancient Indian proverb, are always fighting inside us — the winner being the one we feed the most. But for those who love the chills and the horny in the same measure, the portions of feed are exactly the same.

*Oscar Nestarez is an author and researcher of horror literature. He published “Poe and Lovecraft: An Essay on Fear in Literature” (Livrus), the short story collection “Horror adentro” (Kazuá) and the novels “Claroscuro” and “Bile negra” (Pyro), which received the award for best long horror narrative by the Brazilian Association of Police Novel Writers, Suspense and Horror (ABERST).