Steve Martin to retire after ‘Only Murders in the Building’

In an interview with La Times, the actor and comedian Steve Martin announced that he will retire after the series’Only Murder in the Building‘

Famous for several comedies on his resume, such as ‘the pickaxes‘ (1999), ‘Twelve Is Too Much’ (2005), Martin said that he will no longer accept invitations to film or TV productions.

“When the series is over, I don’t even want to do cameos and that’s it, strangely enough, that’s the end.”he said, being direct.

Now 77, he is touring the United States with the theatrical comedy ‘You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!‘, and says he is satisfied with his contribution to dramaturgy.

Now he intends to dedicate himself to a writing career. In 2007, the star had already published a memoir called ‘Born Standing Up‘, which chronicles his years as a stand-up comedian. stand-up.

Among his most successful films are also The Bride’s Father‘ (nineteen ninety), ‘Too much faith doesn’t smell good‘ (1992), ‘Lost in New York‘ (1999) and ‘The pink Panther‘ (2006).

However, fans can be unconcerned because the production company A24 is developing a documentary about him in partnership with Apple TV+.

Divided into two parts, the project will intersperse his life and his career.

Still without a title and premiere date, the production will be directed by Morgan Nevillethe award-winning filmmaker Oscar and responsible for documentaries’One Step from Stardom‘ and ‘Abstract: The Art of Design‘ and ‘Keith Richards: Under the Influence‘.

“It will be very fun and exciting. It’s someone else’s view of me, which is always curious. They found a bunch of stuff from my files.”said Martin.

In November of this year, a book entitled ‘Number One Is Walking: My Life in the Movies and Other Diversions‘ will be hitting shelves and it should also contain records of his film career.

Recalling that the star was nominated in three categories of the Emmy per ‘Only Murders in the Building‘, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

Remembering that the 2nd season of the comedy is now available on Star+

Nathan Lane will reprise his role as Teddy Dimas in the new episodes.

In addition to lanethe next cycle will also bring Amy Schumer like an over-exaggerated version of herself, Dear Delevingne like Alice, a sophisticated insider of the art world that becomes involved in the latest mystery of podcasters investigated, and Shirley MacLaine as Bunny’s mother, the most recent murder of the Arconia building.

The plot follows three strangers who share an obsession with the true crime genre and who suddenly find themselves involved in a real-life crime. When a gruesome death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio – made up of Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) – begins to suspect murder and uses his knowledge of true crime to investigate the case. But it doesn’t take long for the trio to realize that a killer may be living among them and that they are therefore in danger. Now, they’ll have to race to decipher the clues and discover the truth – before it’s too late.

The series was created by martin and John Hoffman.

