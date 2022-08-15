Supercomputer recreates stunning image of the death of a supernova

The Setonix supercomputer, recently designed at the Australian Pawsey Research Center, was able to create a highly detailed image of a supernova remnant. The processing power of the powerful machine combined hundreds of data collected by telescopes to “bring life” to the remains of the dead star.

The photo was generated in the first 24 hours of the supercomputer’s initial research stage. It depicts the cosmic object G261.9+5.5, located between 10,000 and 15,000 light-years away from Earth, and first classified in 1967.

The novelty is important for science because it makes it possible to study the morphology of supernova remnants and understand the details of this type of galactic event. From this data, the researchers hope to obtain information such as the age, size and type of the ancient star.

death of a star

To better understand, supernova remnants (SNRs) are basically the remnants of a dead star, which was destroyed in a violent explosion (called a supernova). Its material is ejected through space at supersonic speeds, compressing and heating the layers of gas and lifting any elements it encounters along the way.

The shock wave raises temperatures a lot, causing matter to reach the plasma state, very bright. The most famous SNR and the beautiful Crab nebula.

The emissions shown in the image of the G261.9+5.5 reflects highly energetic electrons trapped in compressed interstellar magnetic fields. That pasta bright carries with it the entire history of the dying star and its environment, and can help us to unravel some processes of the expansion of the universe.

Powerful data processing

To create the image, the Setonix system used information recorded by the CSIRO (Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization) ASKAP (Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder) radio telescope.

ASKAP is operated by the National Science Agency of Australia and equipped with 36 satellite dishes, which work together. The high data rates and volumes of new-generation radio telescopes such as ASKAP require equally powerful software.

And this is where Setonix comes into play. The advanced system is able to run this information with high performance. To give you an idea, the data needed to generate this image was transferred via high-speed fiber optics to the Pawsey Supercomputing Research Center.

science thanks you

The new supercomputer is being installed in two stages. In this first phase of research with Setonix alone, the computing power of the Pawsey Center increased by 45%. The second stage is expected to be completed in 2022; when fully operational, Setonix will be up to 30 times more powerful than all previous Pawsey systems.

“Processing data from ASKAP astronomy surveys is a great way to test the Setonix system and see what’s possible,” said Dr. Pascal Elahi, an expert in supercomputing applications at Pawsey.

As a curiosity, Setonix was named after Western Australia’s favorite animal, the koala (quokka), which has the scientific name Setonix brachyurus.

*With information from Pawsey, The Conversation and Science Alert