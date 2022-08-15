Terry Crews could return in future episodes of The Walking Dead spinoff

ATTENTION! THE TEXT CONTAINS SPOILERS!

In Tales of the Walking Deadjust over a year since the start of the zombie apocalypse, fate brought Joe together (Terry Crews) and Evie (Olivia Munn). Both set off on a journey to find Sandra (Kersti Bryan), who is paranoid and believes the duo wants to rob her bunker.

Sandra has gone mad after spending months isolated underground. With her out of control, it was left to Joe and Evie to kill her in self-defense. Then the two return to the road.

In an interview with ComicBook, Crews and Munn commented on what the future holds for their characters, and it doesn’t look very promising. Joe’s interpreter said:

“I will be very direct because [no] world of The Walking Dead, hope does not last long. And I love the way they ended it [o episódio]very hopeful, but I feel there will be dark times for both of them. But I think whatever future version we can make, Joe will be right.”

For someone as pessimistic and depressed as Joe, coming out of his bunker after 13 months, being betrayed and nearly murdered in a basement, sure left him more traumatized.

According to Crews, this is a sign of what’s to come in the next decade of the zombie apocalypse, if Evie and Joe survive that long.

“Even being deceived by Sandra and all, they started to suffer betrayal. It’s just a little over 400 days from the apocalypse. And I think there are some really dark times ahead.”

Asked if Joe and Evie might return in future episodes of Tales of the Walking DeadCrews replied:

“Absolutely. This is a non-linear tale, we don’t know which part, we just know it’s a year and so on in the apocalypse. But what I love is the way you watch The Walking Dead. They go back years in people’s backstories. And then you turn around, and bam, you’re there in the present tense.”

Tales of the Walking Dead is an anthology series that follows new characters from the universe of The Walking Dead. The series premiered on August 14 on the international channel AMC. The series does not yet have a release date in Brazil.

