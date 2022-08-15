The Flash | Kausar Mohammed joins the cast of the series as Fast Track

According to Deadline, Kausar Mohammed is set in the cast of The Flash series as Dr. Meena Dhawan, also known as Fast Track.

The character made her debut in this Wednesday’s episode (08), titled “Keep it Dark”, and will return in the remaining episodes of the season.

The CW describes Meena Dhawan as a giant in the scientific community who deftly balances her hunger for scientific research with a strong moral compass. These qualities lead Dhawan to discover a new way to democratize the gift of super speed, ultimately allowing all of humanity to reap the benefits traditionally relegated to metahuman speedsters.

With her discovery, Dhawan ends up on her way to becoming something much bigger than she ever expected – becoming an allied speedster in Central City: Fast Track.

Grant Gustin, Tom Cavanagh, Kayla Compton, Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, and Brandon McKnight also star in the episode. Panabaker was the episode’s director.

Jesse L. Martin will no longer be a series regular in the ninth season, which could be the show’s last.

In Brazil, you follow The Flash on Warner Channel. The first seven seasons are on Netflix.