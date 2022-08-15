The Morning Show: Jon Hamm Will Play Leading Role

The series The Morning Show, one of the main attractions of Apple TV +, already has a cast filled with stars, but will gain a strong reinforcement in the third season. Alongside Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, Jon Hamm will be one of the protagonists of the new episodes.

The next season of the series will be very different. In addition to the arrival of Jon Hamm, The Morning Show will see changes in front of and behind the camera. Mitch Kessler’s interpreter Steve Carell will not be returning for the new episodes.

Behind the scenes, the main change is in the showrunner position. Charlotte Stoudt will be responsible for taking over Kerry Ehrin’s role in the production. However, the former series developer will continue on Apple TV+ as a creative consultant.

According to Variety, Jon Hamm will appear on The Morning Show as Paul Marks. The character is a titan of the television industry who turns his attention to the UBA network. So TV professionals like Cory (Billy Crudup), Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) are drawn to the executive’s orbit of influence.

Production on the third season will begin in September. Even during the month, Apple TV+ will be very busy with the series. In addition to the recordings of new episodes, the attraction is competing for the Emmy 2022: the second year of The Morning Show yielded three nominations for Apple streaming.

Reese Witherspoon is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Billy Crudup is in the running for her second award for Outstanding Supporting Role in a Drama Series, and Marcia Gay Harden is on the list of the best guest actresses in a drama series.

The third season of The Morning Show does not yet have a premiere date. Watch the second year trailer below: