The strange apparition of thousands of dead fish in Germany and Poland

Admin 3 seconds ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Dead fish with flies around

Credit, EPA

Authorities in Poland and Germany are trying to find the causes of a huge wave of fish found dead in the Oder River, which flows through the two countries.

Thousands of dead fish have washed up along the river’s hundreds of kilometers since last month.

A toxic substance is believed to have contaminated the water, although the exact chemical is still unknown despite testing.

The German government urged people to avoid the river and warned of a possible environmental catastrophe.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

China Holds More Military Exercises Near Taiwan During Visit of US Lawmakers | World

On Sunday, five US lawmakers, led by Senator Ed Markey, arrived in Taipei on an …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved