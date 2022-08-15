Thomas Tuchel explains the reason for the confusion with Antonio Conte

Credit: Playback / ESPN

The game between Chelsea and Tottenham ended with the nerves running high because of a disagreement between Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conta, coaches of the two English teams who argued at the end of the confrontation, having to be separated by the players.

After the game, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel explained the reason for the argument and assured that “it was no big deal” and that the episode happened because the two were “very sanguine”.

“As we shook hands, I thought we were looking into each other’s eyes, but we had a different opinion, so it was exciting. He was happy when they tied and things staggered a bit, but nothing big. Did we both get a red card? It was not necessary. But many things were not necessary. Another bad decision by the referee today. (…) It’s the Premier League, it’s the game. You love it, don’t you? We love it. We are emotional coaches,” said Thomas Tuchel.

Antonio Conte was also asked about the episode with Thomas Tuchel, however, he did not want to talk about what happened because it is not the most important thing in the game, in his view.

“I don’t want to comment because it’s not the most important thing. If there’s a problem, it’s not between me and him, it’s for others. We’re here to talk about football, not what happened between the managers.”

Chelsea v Tottenham on the field

In the first derby of the 2022/23 Premier League season, Chelsea conceded the late equalizer against Tottenham in a 2-2 derby at Stamford Bridge.

DATASHEET

CHELSEA 2-2 TOTTENHAM

Date: 08/14/2022, 12:30

Stadium: Stamford Bridge

goals: 1Q 19′ Koulibaly (CHE); 2T 23′ Hojberg (TOT); 2T 32′ R.James (CHE); 2Q 50′ Kane (TOT)