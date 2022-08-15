Three fans tried to invade Corinthians locker room after defeat in Derby – 08/14/2022

Three Corinthians fans invaded the reserved area of ​​the Neo Química Arena this Saturday (10) in an attempt to get to the team’s locker room. However, they were unable to reach the door of the place where the athletes change.

The objective was to invade the locker room to pressure the players after the defeat to Palmeiras, by 1 to 0, by the Brasileirão.

As the column found, after passing through sectors of the stands, the trio entered the parking lot where the players’ cars are located and even took an elevator.

Afterwards, they tried to break into an area guarded by the club’s security to head towards the locker room. Military police arrived, supported the security guards and detained the three.

Until the conclusion of this post, the Military Police press office had not responded to the column’s questions about the episode.

Sought through its press office, the club did not comment on the matter.

In addition to the attempted invasion, there was a protest made by about 100 fans outside the arena.

With the defeat, Alvinegro was nine points behind Palmeiras, leader of the Brasileirão.

Last Tuesday (9), Corinthians was eliminated by Flamengo in the quarterfinals of Libertadores.

Next Wednesday (17), in Itaquera, Vítor Pereira’s team needs to beat Atlético-GO by three goals to advance to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. The Corinthians victory by two goals leads the decision of the vacancy to penalties.