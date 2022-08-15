TIM’s 5G will be available in 77 neighborhoods of Salvador starting this Tuesday (16)

TIM’s 5G internet will be activated in Salvador this Tuesday (16), shortly after the official release of the 3.5 GHz frequency by Anatel, informed the operator. The company says that it will start the operation with twice the amount of antennas required by the standards. At this first moment, the technology will be available in 77 neighborhoods, including Brotas, Pituba, Rio Vermelho, Stiep, Parque Bela Vista, Armação, Barra, Caminho das Árvores, Costa Azul, Federation, Engenho Velho da Federação, Jardim Placaford, Matatu, Nazaré, Santa Teresa, Patamares, São Marcos, Amaralina, Barbalho, among others (see list below).

Salvador is the second city in the Northeast to receive 5G, behind João Pessoa, which activated the signal on the 25th. Other cities in Bahia should receive the technology, within the schedule set by Anatel. Across the country, the network is already available in Brasília, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre and São Paulo.

“Bahia is one of the most strategic states in the Northeast for TIM and, therefore, the operator has made a strong investment in new technologies. We are, in fact, facing the possibility of a great technological and social transformation. It is a historic moment for Brazil, as 5G can boost business and change the lives of Brazilians. We will have the largest and best 5G network in the country”, says Leonardo Capdeville, vice president of Technology at TIM Brasil.

TIM carried out pilot projects in Bahia before the activation of the new technology, such as the availability of 5G DSS on the Barra-Ondina circuit. In July, the company also activated the first biosite in Brazil made with carbon fiber and glass, which is located near the Fonte Nova Arena. This antenna already has the necessary equipment to receive 5G activation.

The company also highlighted that it has anticipated its goal and intends to offer 4G to all cities in Bahia this year – currently, it is available in 369 municipalities in the state.

To use 5G, you will not need to change the chip, just have a smartphone compatible with the technology. TIM informed that it will offer a package to postpaid customers as of August 18 to “charge up” the plans with more than 50GB of internet and unlimited browsing on Twitch.

Neighborhoods where TIM will have 5G in Salvador: