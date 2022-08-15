track boyfriend? Now you can: see what’s new on WhatsApp

We know that the Whatsapp It’s the kind of app that works for a lot of things. Although it started out as just a simultaneous messaging tool, it now offers a little bit of everything. Through it, we see ourselves making calls, whether audio or video, sending photos, memes, stickers and even gifs.

See also: How to hide phone number inside WhatsApp profile

What if we told you he might have one utility more radical? It may not even seem true, but WhatsApp can also help you find that “missing” person, like your boyfriend, for example.

And calm down, we are not talking about hacking programs or data invasion or anything like that. What we have here is a proposal that is more legal and that can even be fun to make. What will make this possible and easier is geolocation, which is common on any cell phone.

And for starters, what you need – of course – is the internet, as the entire process takes place online. The trick is that the person you want to locate must also be connected to the internet. So make sure that person has mobile data on their cell phone.

Another point is that the person’s GPS signal also needs to be on, because it is with it that you will be able to track. The idea is very simple: WhatsApp allows the person to Share whoever she wants her location with. This can be done in at least 3 different ways.

The person can show their location in the last 15 minutes, 1 hour and up to 8 hours, but remember that while the app option is activated, it is possible to find out where the person is at that moment.

To make it even easier, we’ll show you below how to perform the complete process without any errors to locate someone. As the procedure is different from Android to iOS, we will point out the two examples here. You just have to follow the one corresponding to your device.

for android phones

First, access WhatsApp chat and open the conversation with the person you want the location;

Then tap the paper clip icon and then the “location” option;

Choose which of the real-time options mentioned above you want;

Click on “continue”;

And ready! The location will appear in your chat chat as a Maps frame. You just have to wait for the person on the other end to click and allow the localization.

For iOS phones