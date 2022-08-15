Tuchel destroys referee after Chelsea-Tottenham draw explains why he almost got punched with Conte: ‘I thought it was unnecessary’

Chelsea and Tottenham drew 2-2, this Sunday (14), in a spectacular classic for the Premier League

In a spectacular classic that recalled the high temperature of CONMEBOL Libertadores, Chelsea and tottenham tied for 2 to 2this Sunday (14), at Stamford Bridge, for the 2nd round of the Premier League.

After the match, the coaches Thomas TuchelFrom Bluesand Antonio ConteFrom spurs, found themselves strange and almost had pitiful scenes on the lawn.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

In a press conference, the German explained the reason for the “tail-pulling” with the Italian.

“In my view, when you hold hands to greet someone, you look them in the eye. He (Conte) had a different opinion,” said Tuchel, who was visibly annoyed by the fact that the spurs I didn’t look at him as I greeted him.

“Of course I thought (the fight at the end of the game) was unnecessary. It wasn’t necessary, but several things were unnecessary in this game today”, he added.

Conte, for his part, declined to comment on the case, saying that the fight was a personal situation between him and the Blues’ commander.

“In my opinion, it’s better if we just talk about the game. It was a lively game, difficult for both teams and in which we tried to be competitive. Chelsea showed their quality, and we improved on what we presented last season.” stressed.

“I repeat: I do not want to comment on the situation (of the fight), because it is something between me and him. Let’s talk about the game and not about other things. We are here to talk about football”, he concluded.

Tuchel gets angry with refereeing

Also in his press conference, Thomas Tuchel was very angry with Anthony Taylor’s refereeing.

For the manager For Chelsea, Tottenham’s two goals should not have been valid: the 1st for a foul on Havertz at the beginning of the play, and the 2nd for Romero’s hair pulling on Cucurella in the area.

“Today we suffered with bad decisions from the referee. Their two goals should have been disallowed. Only one team deserved to win today, and it was ours”, decreed the German.

“I lost count of how many fouls Højbjerg and Bentancur made today. And since when can you pull someone’s hair on the pitch? They checked and preferred not to do anything. It was absolutely ridiculous”, he shot.