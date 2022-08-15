Tuchel explains confusion with Conte in Chelsea vs Tottenham: ‘Emotional’

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has put a lid on his friction with Tottenham’s Antonio Conte. The two argued over the Spurs’ first goal, in an effusive celebration from Conte, and at the end of the match, when Tuchel held his opponent’s hand and told him to look him in the eye. Both were expelled by the referee.

The match, which ended in a 2-2 draw, with a goal from Harry Kane defining the score at the very end.

“As we shook hands, I thought we were looking into each other’s eyes, but we had a different opinion, so it was exciting. He was happy when they drew and things staggered a little, but nothing big. We both got a red card? It wasn’t necessary. But a lot of things weren’t necessary. Another bad decision by the referee today. (…) It’s the Premier League, it’s the game. You love it, don’t you? We love it. We’re emotional coaches,” Tuchel said.

On the other hand, Conte had a more peaceful speech, avoiding talking about the controversy with the German coach.