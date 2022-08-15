TV Monday: PJ Harvey, “Rocky” and Gabby, Before or After “Twilight” | TV

MOVIE THEATER

Twilight

AXN, 1:39 pm

Isabella Swan, 17, moves with her father to Forks and thinks that her life will become as boring as this small town. But in high school, she meets the mysterious Edward, an intelligent, fun-loving boy unlike any other. Between the two begins a sensual and dangerous relationship. But Edward can run as fast as a lion, stop a car in motion with his bare hands and is immortal. He’s a vampire, and his love is something cursed. Catherine Hardwicke directs the first volume of this franchise starring Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, which adapts Stephenie Meyer’s mega-popular vampire novels. The three films that continue the saga then pass.







rocky

Fox Movies, 3:39 pm

It is the story of Rocky Balboa, a failed Philadelphia boxer who is given a second chance when he is offered the impossible mission of running for the title of heavyweight champion. It was the action movie that catapulted Sylvester Stallone to stardom. Nominated for ten Oscars, it won three: best film, best director (John G. Avildsen), best editing. The argument is from Stallone himself.

Shutter Island

Fox Movies, 00:37

Sheriff Teddy Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his partner Chuck Aule (Mark Ruffalo) are sent to Ashecliffe Psychiatric Hospital on Shutter Island to discover the whereabouts of Rachel Solando, an assassin who has disappeared from her cell. The only clue is a sheet of paper with an indecipherable question. No one at the institution seems to want to cooperate, and there is something particularly mysterious about Dr. Cawley (Ben Kingsley). Directed by Martin Scorsese, the film is based on the work Patient 67by Dennis Lehane.

DOCUMENTARY

PJ Harvey: A Dog Called Money

RTP2, 22:52

The iconic PJ Harvey, princess emeritus of alternative rock, fueled her ninth studio album with visits to Afghanistan, Kosovo and Washington DC, with the aim of meeting indigenous people and making their language and life story inspire the lyrics. of your songs. Seamus Murphy, award-winning photographer and director, captured those moments in a conceptual documentary that is both intimate and ambitious, through a unique fusion of biography, travel and music.







CHILD

Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation

SIC, 2:30 pm

Count Dracula’s family understands that he should take a break from his work at the hotel and book him a trip on a luxury cruise so he can rest for a few days. On the high seas, Dracula meets the mysterious captain of the ship, Ericka, with whom he ends up falling in love. But Dracula doesn’t know that Van Helsing, his greatest enemy, is Ericka’s great-grandfather and that he continues with his plan to eliminate him, as well as all the monsters that accompany him on this vacation. And that, even worse, his great-granddaughter intends to help him in this mission…Third film in the series Hotel Transylvaniaagain performed by Genndy Tartakovsky.

Gabby’s Dollhouse

panda, 10 am

An hour-long marathon of the captivating children’s animated series that follows little Gabby, her cat Pandy and a group of feline friends as they explore and play in their spectacular dollhouse, full of small worlds and endless surprises. Together, they will grow, learn and live amazing adventures. It’s the opening of the special Play, Play and More Playwhich will bring countless more marathons and movies to the Panda channel – because summer is also one of the smallest.

Bingo and Rolly

Disney Jr., 1:40 pm

The Disney Jr. brings us new episodes of the fun (and fluffy) series that follows the adventures of Bingo and Rolly, two pug puppies who love to play, dig, gnaw and travel. Each episode is an adventure motivated by the desire to help the owner, a good-natured inventor, with any problem. With the help of gadgets and friends, go on missions to various stops, with songs along the way.