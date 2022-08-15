TV Monday: PJ Harvey, “Rocky” and Gabby, Before or After “Twilight” | TV

Admin 4 seconds ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

MOVIE THEATER

Twilight
AXN, 1:39 pm
Isabella Swan, 17, moves with her father to Forks and thinks that her life will become as boring as this small town. But in high school, she meets the mysterious Edward, an intelligent, fun-loving boy unlike any other. Between the two begins a sensual and dangerous relationship. But Edward can run as fast as a lion, stop a car in motion with his bare hands and is immortal. He’s a vampire, and his love is something cursed. Catherine Hardwicke directs the first volume of this franchise starring Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, which adapts Stephenie Meyer’s mega-popular vampire novels. The three films that continue the saga then pass.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Friday on TV: “The Maid”, urgencies and revolutionary pom poms | TV

MOVIE THEATER Judy & Punch – Love and RevengeAMC, 10:13 pmEngland, mid-seventeenth century. Judy (Mia …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved