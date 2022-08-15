Under-20 national team: Ramon calls up 23 players for a quadrangular tournament in Uruguay | Brazilian Team

The coach of the Brazilian men’s under-20 team, Ramon Menezes, called up this Monday for the category’s quadrangular tournament in Punta del Leste, Uruguay. Uruguay, Brazil, Argentina and Uzbekistan will participate. The championship will be played between the 4th and 11th of September.

The year 2022 is considered a year of preparation for the Brazilian team in the category. In 2023, the under-20 selection will compete in the South American Championship to seek classification for the under-20 World Cup.

1 of 1 Ramon Menezes summons the U-20 team for a tournament in Uruguay — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Ramon Menezes summons the U-20 team for a tournament in Uruguay — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

The call was marked by many changes in relation to the last lists. Exponents of the category such as striker Marcos Leonardo, from Santos, and Andrey Santos, from Vasco, who captained the Brazilian under-20 team when he played, were left out. And Ramon explained the reasons this way:

– Important players have been with me in the last two call-ups. At this point we think it’s interesting to give other players a chance. In this case, Ryan, from Corinthians, and Ronald, from Grêmio, are performing in their clubs. And that’s good for us to see other athletes. This is our job, as I said since I arrived. Our quest is always to increase the range of options. this what we are doing. At this point I thought it was cool to give other players a chance – said Ramon Menezes, coach of the Brazilian under-20 team.

See the list (and more from Ramon’s press conference below):

Kaique – Palmeiras

Kauã – Flamengo

Mycael – Atletico

Arthur – America-MG

Joao Moreira – Sao Paulo

Patrick – Sao Paulo

Thauan Lara – International

Beraldo – Sao Paulo

Douglas Mendes – Bragantino

Robert – Corinthians

Weverton – Cruise

Alexsander – Fluminense

Juninho – Atletico

Ronald – Gremio

Ryan – Corinthians

Eguinaldo – Vasco

Erick Marcus – Vasco

Giovane – Corinthians

Giovanni – Palmeiras

Matheus Nascimento – Botafogo

Marquinhos – Arsenal

Nathan Ribeiro – Gremio

Angelo – Santos

Ramon Menezes’ press conference:

Marquinhos, ex-São Paulo, called up

– Marquinhos has been on our radar for some time, I think he’s a very interesting player, I didn’t have the opportunity to bring him before. I see it’s the ideal time to see him up close, we know about the adaptation process. He had the opportunity to play for Arsenal, he will help us at this moment and the national team is always very good for the athlete. We thought it best to bring him in at this time to observe the athlete.

– The work here is totally different from the club, I don’t have a day to day with athletes, I work with a short preparation period, we have to make the most of the time. My first preparation took two, three days to get in to play. We have to be prepared for everything, this is perhaps the biggest difficulty. But they are high-level athletes, highly professional, with a very good understanding of tactics. We are receiving very prepared athletes. This generation is very promising, with great players.

– He is in the process of evolution, very high rise, playing great football, he has been on the radar for some time. I think this is the ideal opportunity to see him up close, a fast, intelligent player, a player that we really trust in his talent. He’s had stints here, he’s used to wearing the national team’s shirt.

– We are also providing opportunities for João Moreira, who has a Portuguese passport, this is our job, to observe everyone and work on this as well.

Opportunity in Foursquare

– We are very happy because in this quadrangular we will be able to play against our future South American opponents. I see that Brazilian football is doing very well, the teams arriving in competitions, this shows the technical quality of our players and coaches as well, this is important for Brazilian football.

– One of my challenges is to make them understand competitiveness, especially in relation to attackers. It’s the characteristic of our football, improvisation, trying the unexpected, we can’t take that away from them, but they also have the ability to fulfill functions. I’m happy with what they’re delivering. They are young, with talent and with understanding of the tactical part.

– It is to create opportunities for new players, maintenance of the base is important, I am taking 13 players who already understand the work. Marcos Leonardo was here in the last two, he’s a player we know well, now it’s about giving opportunities to others in this role.