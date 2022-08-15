understand the controversy between PSG players

The controversial relationship between Neymar and Mbappé at PSG gained another chapter last Saturday (13), during the team’s victory over Montpellier, for the French Championship. To try to calm things down, the club’s board has planned a meeting between the two players, coach Christophe Galtier and sporting director Luis Campos this week.

However, the issues involving the two players have already been around since Mbappé’s contract renewal with PSG. According to the European press, one of the Frenchman’s requests to renew with the Parisians was the Brazilian’s departure. Faced with the news, the star tried to deny that he had made the request.

After the lull took over PSG throughout the pre-season with the victories, the ‘conflict’ between the two players came to light this weekend, only in the third official match in the 2022/23 cycle.

During PSG’s 5-2 win over Montepellier, Mbappé had the chance to open the scoring with a penalty to beat. The Frenchman stopped in the defense of goalkeeper Omlin.

Still in the first half, PSG had a new penalty in their favor (the match was already 1-0). Mbappé addressed Neymar, who was getting ready for the kick, and asked to hit. The Brazilian denied, charged and scored.

After the match, Neymar caused controversy on social media with a like on a post on the subject. The Brazilian reacted to a post that said: “Now it’s official, Mbappé is the one who takes the penalties at PSG. Clearly this is a contract thing, because in no club in the world that has Neymar, he would be the second taker, none! It seems that because of the contract Mbappé is the owner of PSG”.

Even in the face of controversies, the two players have a contract with PSG until 2025. Therefore, if it is in the club’s interest to remain with both until the end of their contracts, both will have to live together for at least three more years.