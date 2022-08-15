USP is leader in Latin America in global ranking

In one of the most important rankings of higher education institutions in the world, USP (University of São Paulo) is the first university in Latin America to appear, leading among the 21 Brazilian colleges on the list. The Shanghai Ranking was released today and is led by American establishments.

To create the ranking, the ShanghaiRanking Consultancy organization uses six criteria, among them the number of Nobel and Fields prizes (considered the Nobel of Mathematics) among graduate students and professors, the number of most cited researchers in their disciplines or the number of of publications in the journals Science and Nature. Analyzing 2,500 universities, the institution listed the top thousand.

Among the top ten positions, eight are from the United States. In addition to Harvard, which ranks first, Stanford, MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), Berkeley, Princeton, Columbia, California Institute of Technology and the University of Chicago, in that order, appear in the top 10.

Still, even though the ranking comes from the Chinese city of Shanghai, most universities in China decided, in March, not to participate in any such list. Therefore, the ranking does not include big names in Chinese higher education.

Brazilian institutions begin to appear only after the hundredth position.

Just after the number 100 in the list, there is no definition of a specific position, only the block in which a particular educational establishment was placed is delimited. In this way, the USP figures between position 101 and position 150.

Unicamp is in second place among Brazilian companies, ranking 301st to 400th. Another four universities in Brazil are between 401 and 500: UFMG, UFRJ, UFRGS and Unesp.

The complete list can be accessed here.