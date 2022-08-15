Vanderlei Luxemburgo is wanted by Ceará to assume technical command – Play

Admin 3 seconds ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

O Ceará works in search of a new technician. Vanderlei Luxemburgo is one of the names quoted to take over Alvinegro after Marquinhos Santos’ resignation. The club would have already sought out the coach, but no agreement has been officially signed. The information is from ge.globe.

Marquinhos Santos was fired from his post after Ceará’s defeat by Fortaleza, 1-0, in the last Clássico-Rei do Brasileirão, this Sunday (14). The former coach commanded the alvinegro in 17 matches, with six wins, five draws and six defeats.

Teacher is coming?

Without a club since the end of last season, when he left Cruzeiro. In his curriculum, the professor has two Brazilians won by Palmeiras, one in charge of Corinthians, another by Cruzeiro and also by Santos.

In charge of the Selção, he won a Copa América and a U-23 Pre-Olympic Tournament. The experienced coach also has the Copa do Brasil trophy on his resume, also with the Minas Gerais team.

Ceará is in 14th place, with 25 points added. Alvinegro’s next challenge will be Bragantino, at Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium, on Sunday (21), at 18:00 (Brasília time). The duel is valid for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão.


I want to receive exclusive sports content

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Bia Haddad appears in 16th in the ranking and is only behind Guga | sneakers

The Brazilian Beatriz Haddad continues to break records. This Monday, the WTA, the World Tennis …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved