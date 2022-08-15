Vanderlei Luxemburgo is wanted by Ceará to assume technical command – Play

O Ceará works in search of a new technician. Vanderlei Luxemburgo is one of the names quoted to take over Alvinegro after Marquinhos Santos’ resignation. The club would have already sought out the coach, but no agreement has been officially signed. The information is from ge.globe.

Marquinhos Santos was fired from his post after Ceará’s defeat by Fortaleza, 1-0, in the last Clássico-Rei do Brasileirão, this Sunday (14). The former coach commanded the alvinegro in 17 matches, with six wins, five draws and six defeats.

Teacher is coming?

Without a club since the end of last season, when he left Cruzeiro. In his curriculum, the professor has two Brazilians won by Palmeiras, one in charge of Corinthians, another by Cruzeiro and also by Santos.

In charge of the Selção, he won a Copa América and a U-23 Pre-Olympic Tournament. The experienced coach also has the Copa do Brasil trophy on his resume, also with the Minas Gerais team.

Ceará is in 14th place, with 25 points added. Alvinegro’s next challenge will be Bragantino, at Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium, on Sunday (21), at 18:00 (Brasília time). The duel is valid for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão.

Is this content useful to you?

